ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Man killed, trooper shot while ‘Cop City’ protesters cleared

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said they killed a man who shot and injured a Georgia state trooper Wednesday morning as law enforcement officers tried to clear protesters from the site of a planned Atlanta-area public safety training center that activists have dubbed “Cop City.”. Officers from several law...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy