greenepublishing.com
Beware of fake deputies
Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
valdostatoday.com
John LaHood named to Governmental Affairs Committee
ATLANTA – GA State Representative, John LaHood of Valdosta, was recently named as the Chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee. The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative John LaHood (R-Valdosta) as the Chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee. “I appreciate the trust...
WALB 10
State representative looks to help Valdosta housing crisis through education
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The housing prices in Georgia are at an all-time high due to supply and demand and in Valdosta, the housing market is in a crisis, according to state leaders. Housing is an issue that many people in Lowndes County are currently experiencing; an issue that is...
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
WALB 10
Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space. House of Hope is a homeless shelter in Tifton that caters to the needs of both women and children. Christy Day, shelter executive director, said the shelter often faces challenges due to the need for space at its facilities.
WALB 10
New women’s shelter opens in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments. They are calling it the Mustard Seed Cottage. More than 40% of women between the ages of...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting
VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
WALB 10
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday. The man, later identified as William Jonas Johns, was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the...
douglasnow.com
Alleged stolen debit card lands 58-year-old in jail
Carl Dewayne Williams, 58, of Douglas, was recently charged with ten counts of financial transaction card fraud after his cousin reported that he stole his debit card and allegedly spent close to $800. A Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report states that on January 5, a corporal met a complainant...
laniercountynewsonline.com
HELP REQUESTED: Valdosta Shooting Incident January 15th
VALDOSTA, Georgia – Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan has notified the Lanier County News that on January 15 at approximately 8:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to extremities. One victim was 73 years of age, while the other was 85 years of age.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.
YAHOO!
Two charged, one sought in shooting
Jan. 18—VALDOSTA — Two victims who were injured in in a Jan. 3 shooting incident have been charged with aggravated assault, while police are searching for a third suspect. At 1:49 p.m., Jan. 3, police headed for the 1700 block of Williams Street after receiving 911 calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Hospital, Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated
GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
WCTV
Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County...
douglasnow.com
Convicted felon pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to probation
Last week, a convicted felon pleaded guilty to a possession of firearms charge following his arrest last year. Leroy Allen Welch was arrested in November 2022 after two men reported that he threatened them and then fired a gun near both of them. DouglasNow previously reported that officers were dispatched...
douglasnow.com
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
