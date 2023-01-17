ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

greenepublishing.com

Beware of fake deputies

Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

John LaHood named to Governmental Affairs Committee

ATLANTA – GA State Representative, John LaHood of Valdosta, was recently named as the Chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee. The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative John LaHood (R-Valdosta) as the Chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee. “I appreciate the trust...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space. House of Hope is a homeless shelter in Tifton that caters to the needs of both women and children. Christy Day, shelter executive director, said the shelter often faces challenges due to the need for space at its facilities.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

New women’s shelter opens in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments. They are calling it the Mustard Seed Cottage. More than 40% of women between the ages of...
MOULTRIE, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting

VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday. The man, later identified as William Jonas Johns, was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged stolen debit card lands 58-year-old in jail

Carl Dewayne Williams, 58, of Douglas, was recently charged with ten counts of financial transaction card fraud after his cousin reported that he stole his debit card and allegedly spent close to $800. A Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report states that on January 5, a corporal met a complainant...
DOUGLAS, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

HELP REQUESTED: Valdosta Shooting Incident January 15th

VALDOSTA, Georgia – Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan has notified the Lanier County News that on January 15 at approximately 8:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to extremities. One victim was 73 years of age, while the other was 85 years of age.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.
VALDOSTA, GA
YAHOO!

Two charged, one sought in shooting

Jan. 18—VALDOSTA — Two victims who were injured in in a Jan. 3 shooting incident have been charged with aggravated assault, while police are searching for a third suspect. At 1:49 p.m., Jan. 3, police headed for the 1700 block of Williams Street after receiving 911 calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
VALDOSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Hospital, Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
FITZGERALD, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated

GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital

VALDOSTA, GA

