nbc15.com
DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22. “Free fishing day started in the mid-80s and we decided it needed to be more than just a day. So, in the mid-90s we made it a whole weekend. It’s always now the first weekend in June and we thought well let’s give people an opportunity to experience winter fishing too. And so, in 2012, we added the winter free fishing weekend,” Theresa Stabo, Angler Outreach Specialist with the DNR, said.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20. NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare. As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate...
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Amid objections, Wisconsin DNR readies plan for Rib Mountain State Park
Amid objections from some residents, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering its options on implementing a modified Master Plan for the Rib Mountain State Park that adds approximately 28 acres to a private lease for an expanded skiing operation. “Department staff are now updating the plan to include...
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Monster Jam, MKE Boat Show and more
This weekend is packed with fun things to do in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee Boat Show, Monster Jam and Gallery Night MKE!
NBC26
Fremont maintains honors for White Bass Capital of the World
FREMONT (NBC 26) — The small Wisconsin community of Fremont is world-famous as the White Bass Capital of the World. NBC 26 Today Morning Anchor MacLeod Hageman is discovering Northeast Wisconsin and had the chance to talk with a few fishermen about this amazing spot. Angry Minnow owner Jason...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
NBC26
Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day
FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
Could driver's education be making a comeback in Wisconsin classrooms?
One important aspect of making Milwaukee’s streets safer starts with drivers learning the rules of the road. But the state changed what driver's education looks like in school because of funding.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/19/23 Church Steeple Fire South of Lomira
Fire damaged the steeple of a church south of Lomira Wednesday night. Officials with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church say a passerby saw the flames and called in the fire. The fire was contained to the steeple of the church and there was no damage to the inside of the church. The cross and top portion of the steeple will have to be replaced. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at N9910 State Highway 175. No one was injured during the blaze. The cause of the fire is being determined, but the cross at the top of the steeple was lighted so it may have been electrical in nature. (Photos courtesy St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Facebook).
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
