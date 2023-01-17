Read full article on original website
Seattle Public Schools' diversity employees are among highest paid in the district
(The Center Square) – Seattle Public Schools is focused on addressing the "legacies of racism in our education system" and has made its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees among the highest paid in the district. The top administrators for the African American Male Achievement and the Department of Racial...
southseattleemerald.com
Living Well Kent Collaborative’s 70-Acre Commitment to Food Access and Affordable Housing
Living Well Kent Collaborative (LWKC), a community-driven coalition of residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government leaders united to achieve health equity through policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) change, was recently allotted 70 acres of land from the City of Auburn and Auburn School District. Plans for the 70 acres include community and technology centers, affordable housing, a botanical garden, more land for farming, a food hub, and more. The organization is now tasked with raising enough funds to begin developing the land.
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
Funding set to be reduced for Washington domestic violence advocacy programs
OLYMPIA, Wash. — In less than six months, the state budget that funds programs for domestic violence victims will be reduced by $25 million. This is due to federal funding being reduced, and state funding staying static. Local nonprofits say if legislators do not step up to increase funding, the effects could be detrimental.
lhsledger.org
Washington pays $2M to Workers Assaulted at Psychiatric Hospital
A judge has ordered the state agency that runs the largest psychiatric hospital in Washington state (located in Lakewood) to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were attacked by a violent patient who targeted women. Bernia Garner, one of the nurses who filed the lawsuit,...
multicare.org
We tried it: 10,000 steps
Ten thousand. That’s how many steps you should be taking each day, according to a widely touted notion. Although the origins of this advice are a bit murky (in fact, it appears to have originated from a 1960’s Japanese marketing campaign for a pedometer), it’s so commonly accepted that you’re not likely to stop seeing this recommendation anytime soon.
stateofreform.com
Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat
Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law
Victor Mendez is a recovery coach in Omak, helping people emerge from substance abuse. To connect with people, he draws on his own story. “I was addicted at a young age of 13 years old, from there I spent the next 32 years of my life in and out of prison,” Mendez said.
WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet
I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Homeless people died in record numbers in Seattle in 2022; fentanyl accounted for more than half
SEATTLE — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region’s struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.
publicola.com
Homelessness Authority, LIHI Clashed Over Reporting of Two Deaths at Tiny House Village
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority accused the Low-Income Housing Institute last year of failing to report several deaths at its “tiny house village” shelters in a timely fashion, including a homicide and an overdose that both occurred the same week in August at the Friendship Heights village in North Seattle. In response, LIHI denied that they had violated any rules, and accused the KCRHA of singling the agency out for criticism based on “falsehoods and factual errors” about its response to the two deaths.
q13fox.com
Pierce County accidentally shares sensitive voter information for hundreds of thousands
TACOMA, Wash. - A mistake at the Pierce County Auditor's Office last December led to the accidental release of thousands of voters' personal information. According to the auditor's office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a "local person"—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor's office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
seattlemedium.com
Carl Mack: We Cannot Allow This Country To Mis-Represent And Weaponize Dr. King’s Words Against Us
Last Sunday, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Baptist Church in Renton held a fiery and energetic celebration of the life and contributions of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featuring Dr. Carl Mack, former president of the Seattle-King County chapter of the NAACP, as the keynote speaker. For those in...
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
