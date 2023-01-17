ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southseattleemerald.com

Living Well Kent Collaborative’s 70-Acre Commitment to Food Access and Affordable Housing

Living Well Kent Collaborative (LWKC), a community-driven coalition of residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government leaders united to achieve health equity through policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) change, was recently allotted 70 acres of land from the City of Auburn and Auburn School District. Plans for the 70 acres include community and technology centers, affordable housing, a botanical garden, more land for farming, a food hub, and more. The organization is now tasked with raising enough funds to begin developing the land.
AUBURN, WA
lhsledger.org

Washington pays $2M to Workers Assaulted at Psychiatric Hospital

A judge has ordered the state agency that runs the largest psychiatric hospital in Washington state (located in Lakewood) to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were attacked by a violent patient who targeted women. Bernia Garner, one of the nurses who filed the lawsuit,...
WASHINGTON STATE
multicare.org

We tried it: 10,000 steps

Ten thousand. That’s how many steps you should be taking each day, according to a widely touted notion. Although the origins of this advice are a bit murky (in fact, it appears to have originated from a 1960’s Japanese marketing campaign for a pedometer), it’s so commonly accepted that you’re not likely to stop seeing this recommendation anytime soon.
TACOMA, WA
stateofreform.com

Fentanyl, meth users present uniquely difficult challenges for Washington’s SUD-focused healthcare workers to treat

Inadequate living situations, unaddressed trauma, and lack of access to healthcare services are all factors that contribute to substance use disorders in Washington, according to experts who spoke at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Brad Finegood, strategic advisor at Seattle & King County Public Health Department,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet

I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Homelessness Authority, LIHI Clashed Over Reporting of Two Deaths at Tiny House Village

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority accused the Low-Income Housing Institute last year of failing to report several deaths at its “tiny house village” shelters in a timely fashion, including a homicide and an overdose that both occurred the same week in August at the Friendship Heights village in North Seattle. In response, LIHI denied that they had violated any rules, and accused the KCRHA of singling the agency out for criticism based on “falsehoods and factual errors” about its response to the two deaths.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County accidentally shares sensitive voter information for hundreds of thousands

TACOMA, Wash. - A mistake at the Pierce County Auditor's Office last December led to the accidental release of thousands of voters' personal information. According to the auditor's office, they received a request for public voter registration data from a "local person"—items like voter names, addresses and birthdays—which the office notes is public information safe to release. A staff member with the auditor's office mistakenly released the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy