Former Arizona LB Jerry Roberts transfers to UMass, joins list of ex-Cats playing for 'Dr. Blitz'

Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats land 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su'a during Polynesian Bowl
The Polynesian Bowl on Friday was a glimpse of the Arizona Wildcats' future. Just minutes after UA quarterback signee Brayden Dorman threw a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Polynesian Bowl, an annual high school showcase in Honolulu, four-star linebacker Leviticus Su'a committed to the Wildcats, becoming the latest addition to Arizona's defensive-heavy 2023 recruiting class.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields on playing hurt and being a 'sneaky' defender
Lauren Fields doesn’t feel the same pressure this season. She isn’t expected to be the one — the one her teammates look to to score the bulk of the points. That doesn’t mean that it’s easier being a Wildcat than a Cowgirl. It’s definitely not,...
azdesertswarm.com
Being herself is critical to Rita Stubbs’ success as the next head coach of Arizona volleyball
Arizona’s new head volleyball coach Charita “Rita” Stubbs has never shied away from talking about her time as head coach of North Carolina State when her team went 22-111. She draws on that time as she heads into her second chance to lead a program, this time doing it at her alma mater as she takes over for retired head coach Dave Rubio.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 5 UCLA Bruins
G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Tyger Campbell (5-11 senior) G David Singleton (6-4 senior) F Jaylen Clark (6-5 junior) F Jaime Jaquez Jr. (6-7 senior) C Adem Bona (6-10...
247Sports
Arizona QB Brayden Dorman getting acclimated to Tucson
HONOLULU — Four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman hit the pause button on his arrival at Arizona to compete this week at the Polynesian Bowl and will get his chance to showcase his abilities in the all-star setting Friday night. The tall and lanky prospect from Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge...
Eastern Progress
Five takeaways on the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 football schedule
Along with the rest of the Pac-12, Arizona announced the dates and order of its conference opponents for the 2023 season Wednesday. After finishing last season 5-7, which included winning the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016 and a marquee triumph at UCLA, the Wildcats enter Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era with expectations to qualify for a bowl game.
Eastern Progress
New lineup clicks as Arizona Wildcats trounce Trojans; No. 5 UCLA up next
When asked during the Wildcats’ rough start to 2023 whether he might change his lineup, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd consistently said he wasn’t thinking of “anything crazy.”. At least on Thursday against USC, just one move proved good enough. Lloyd started forward Cedric Henderson while returning Pelle...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats to start Cedric Henderson over Pelle Larsson vs USC
After losing two of their past three games, the Arizona Wildcats are making their first lineup change while having a full complement of players. UA coach Tommy Lloyd said on his pregame radio show he would start forward Cedric Henderson on Thursday against USC, while guard Pelle Larsson will play off the bench.
KOLD-TV
Pac-12 announces 2023 Arizona Wildcats football schedule
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pac-12 Conference announced the football schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning, Jan. 17. Arizona begins conference play at Stanford on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will battle the Sun Devils for the Territorial Cup at Arizona State on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov....
Eastern Progress
Arizona's 2023 football schedule released; Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Stanford
The dates for the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 football schedule in 2023 were unveiled Wednesday. In Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era, after finishing 2022 with a 5-7 record, Arizona will open up Pac-12 play on the road at Stanford on Sept. 23. That follows a three-game nonconference schedule that features the season opener against Northern Arizona in Tucson, followed by the road opener at Mississippi State and a home contest against UTEP.
Yardbarker
No. 11 Arizona, USC battle to begin key league stretches
The pressure is on Arizona's guards as the No. 11 Wildcats prepare to host Southern California on Thursday in Tucson, Ariz., to start a big week of conference play for both teams. Arizona (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) already finds itself three games behind league-leading UCLA, which will visit the Wildcats on...
Eastern Progress
Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor
The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
azdesertswarm.com
USC men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
Arizona has dropped two of its last three games and has struggled for all or part of its last five contests. Not what you want when two of the better teams in the Pac-12 are coming into town. First up for the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) is USC, which is...
azdesertswarm.com
For former Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio, when it’s time for retirement ‘you know’
At one time, former Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio thought he would retire when he hit 60. When that age approached, he wasn’t ready. Six months shy of 64, he finally was. “When it’s time, you know,” Rubio said. “The last couple of years have been, I think,...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding
Those affected were visiting Catalina Stark Park, which is locat ed about 6 miles north of Tucson. The park has been closed since recent rainstorms caused a wash to flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
allsportstucson.com
Eddie Leon is part of local Smithsonian exhibit on Latino Baseball
Eddie Leon is part of new Smithsonian Institution exhibition located in the Tucson Desert Art Museum (7000 E Tanque Verde Road) called “Pleibol! In the Barrios and in the Major Leagues.”. The traveling exhibition features panels put together by the National Museum of American History in collaboration with the...
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
Borderlands Brewing collaborates with Chef Maria Mazon
The new Borderlands Brewing Sam Hughes location features a kitchen with local celebrity chef Maria Mazon
Catalina State Park campers begin to leave the park
As the water and mud levels begin to recede, the campers began to leave the park after five days stranded on the other side of the wash.
