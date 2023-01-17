Read full article on original website
PPB: One dead after shooting reported at NE Portland apartment
One person was shot to death in Portland's Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland police investigate suspicious death after finding body down embankment
Portland police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.
Police: Gun, drugs discovered inside stolen car being used for jump-start
Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and narcotics, Portland police said.
Portland police ID man killed in fatal crash on SE Powell
A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
kptv.com
Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
Portland man shot in back after telling another man he shouldn’t park in space reserved for disabled, prosecutor says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart
WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
Police searching for suspect in Tigard salon burglary
Tigard Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Dec. 31 burglary.
kptv.com
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
Santa Muerte statue tips trooper to 45K fentanyl pills, 5 pounds of heroin stashed in vehicle: Court documents
An Arizona woman is accused of trafficking thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and pounds of heroin through Salem.
kptv.com
Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
KATU.com
Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
Milwaukie police seeking 2 suspected of burglarizing 3 restaurants, including Mike’s Drive-In
A Mike’s Drive-In employee arrived at the restaurant’s Tigard location around 7 a.m. Sunday and discovered the back windows had been smashed overnight. The next morning, the same situation unfolded at Mike’s Drive-In in Milwaukie.
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
Police: Meth, M30 pills seized from SE Portland burglary suspect
A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.
Man shot to death at NE Portland gas station was an employee, remembered as ‘good kid’
Police identified the man shot to death at a 76 gas station in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood as Amado Santos. Neighbors and friends of the 24-year-old knew him as “Nacho.”
