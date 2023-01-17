Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
Recap: Dominant start launches Wizards to 116-105 win over Knicks
The Wizards walked into Madison Square Garden needing a win to get things back on track, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (27 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), they did just that. In Bradley Beal's return to the court, the Wizards took down the Knicks 116-105.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz
Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
NBA
3-point shooting fails Pistons in Paris loss to Bulls
Three quick observations from Thursday afternoon’s 126-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena in Paris. CHANGE OF VENUE – The Pistons had lost 12 straight games to Chicago on North American soil, but moving to Europe didn’t change their fortunes mostly because of spotty shooting. It was technically a home game for the Pistons, but it was the Bulls who looked comfortable from opening tip and forced a Dwane Casey timeout less than three minutes into the game when Chicago built a 9-2 lead. The Pistons struggled to shoot from the perimeter, hitting 8 of 34 from the 3-point arc – two in the final minute – and when a nine-point halftime deficit ballooned to 16 less than four minutes into the second half it turned into an uphill battle. The Pistons briefly pulled within nine points on a Bojan Bogdanovic (25 points) 3-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter, but it was a 14-point deficit after three quarters. The Pistons wouldn’t get it back to single digits again until less than eight minutes remaining when Isaiah Livers’ triple cut the deficit to nine and made the Pistons 5 of 27 from three at that point. Livers hit another seconds later to make it an eight-point game, but Chicago closed on a 21-11 run. The Bulls responded to every run for the Pistons, who struggled to string consecutive stops together against a team that got strong games from its three All-Stars: Zach LaVine 30 points, DeMar DeRozan 26 points and Nicola Vucevic 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Bulls shot 54.3 percent from the floor.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Warriors
These are the tough days of the NBA schedule for most teams – wiping out the remainder of their big inter-conference trips in the final stretch before the All-Star Break. On Friday night, the road-weary Warriors roll into Cleveland to compete an extended tour and revisit a classic rivalry.
NBA
"Good To See That Happen" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
After a brutal losing streak where Utah had recently lost seven of eight, it's safe to say that the Jazz have turned the corner. They've since responded to win four of five, culminating in Wednesday's wire-to-wire 126-103 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Six players scored in double figures as Utah has now climbed back to .500 on the season.
NBA
Clifford’s Historic Win Ends Hornets’ Slide In Houston
Charlotte Cashes in on 20 Rockets Turnovers to Overcome Another Untimely Ball Injury. Starting off their second four-game road trip of the month, the Charlotte Hornets put an end to a troublesome five-game losing streak in historic fashion by knocking off the Houston Rockets, 122-117, on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier...
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
NBA
Grizzlies tie franchise record with 11th straight victory, win 115-114 over Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) matched their franchise record with their 11th straight win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) 115-114 on Wednesday at FedExForum. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja Morant posted 24 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who tied the club-record winning streak set last season from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
NBA
"Our Team Showed Focus" | Markkanen's Return Sparks Utah In Wire-To-Wire Victory Over The Clippers
When speaking with media before tip against the Clippers, head coach Will Hardy was asked about Utah’s recent run of close games. Twelve of the Jazz’s last 13 games have come down to the final minute, with the last two decided by a single point. “I feel that...
NBA
LaVine leads with 30 points as Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris, 126-108
There are some things you notice being in Paris other than the monuments and statues, the architecture, cuisine and fashion. For instance, most everyone seems to smoke like it’s an old Humphrey Bogart movie. There’s about three cafes on every block, and even in winter with this week in the 30s and 40s, most everyone is sitting outside. The residents seem to be speed walking all the time. Hey, don’t they know about all the buildings? Bicycles, motorbikes and cars are zipping in every direction on the criss crossing streets and amazingly there’s hardly ever an accident.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) head back home to take on the Toronto Raptors (20-25) on Thursday night at Target Center. Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, 122-118. Seven players scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels posting a team-high 18 points. Kyle Anderson earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle again in Hornets' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 124, Pelicans 98
Heat (25-21), Pelicans (26-19) New Orleans hasn’t lost very often on its home floor this season – and one-sided defeats have been even rarer – but Miami started hot Wednesday and never let up, dominating the Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans previously only had one double-figure home loss (by 11 points vs. Portland on Nov. 10), but Miami easily surpassed that margin behind scorching shooting and a formidable presence in the paint. The Heat finished at 53 percent accuracy from the field and handed out a whopping 37 assists. “Give Miami a ton of credit,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “They played an excellent overall game. They came in and kicked our butts on our home floor.”
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
Kings Outlast Lakers in Another Hard Fought Loss
In what has become a frustratingly frequent occurrence over their current home stand, the Lakers lost another close game to a talented team, this time falling short to the Kings 116-111 on Wednesday night. The loss is the Lakers third in their last four games, but with a margin totaling only nine points over those losses, the team continues to hang tough only to suffer defeat at the end.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to NYC for Wednesday-night tilt with Knicks
The Wizards (18-26) are in the midst of a tough stretch, losing five of their last six games. Now, they're set to play Jalen Brunson and the Knicks (25-20) at Madison Square Garden in a rematch of Friday's battle in The District. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Madison...
NBA
NBA Fantasy All-Stars: 10 standout players from first half of season
Voting for the NBA All-Star game ends Saturday, January 21. With the final ballots about to be cast, let’s name the Fantasy All-Star Team of players who have stood out in the first half. Since there are usually two All-Star squads in the NBA, we’ll name four guards, four forwards and two centers to our fantasy All-Star Team.
NBA
Haliburton Eighth in Third Fan Returns for 2023 All-Star Voting
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton remains eighth among Eastern Conference guards in the third and final returns from fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which the NBA released Thursday. Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring at 20.2 points per game and also leads the NBA in assists (10.2 per game)...
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
