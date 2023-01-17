West Hartford holds 27th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. ‘It’s a day on in the fight for social justice, economic justice, environmental justice.’

Conard High School student Afaf Abul spoke about her experiences learning about systemic racism. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Mayor Shari Cantor called the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. “one of the most magnificent human beings on this Earth” as she introduced the 27th annual celebration of King, at the West Hartford Town Hall .

“King was a spiritual leader who has changed the course of American history,” Cantor said, thanking all of the performers and speakers who have made the event successful over the years.

Dr. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, of the West Hartford Board of Education, served as the master of ceremonies for the event. She said that the theme of this year’s celebration is public service, and cited quotes from King about serving others.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was glad to see such a great turnout for the celebration, and said the holiday should not be treated as a day to do nothing.

“It’s not a day off. It’s really a day on,” Blumenthal said. “It’s a day on in the fight for social justice, economic justice, environmental justice. King was a man of peace, a man of love, and a man of coming together, healing divisions - as we are doing here today. He was also a fighter. He knew how to fight, through non-violence, for justice. That’s the fight that we still have today, now more urgent than ever.”

Blumenthal said there are still many people who are denied housing, education, healthcare, and voting rights. Just as King was fighting for sanitation workers in Memphis when he was assassinated, and that the causes are just as important for people to be involved in today, especially students.

“You give me the hope that Martin Luther King raised for us,” Blumenthal said, addressing younger people in the room. “The moral arc of the universe is wrong, but it bends toward justice.”

Each year, two students are selected to speak at the celebration. This year, Afaf Abul, a Conard High School student and Zella Jackson, a student at Hall High School, gave their thoughts about King.

Abul said she has been told that systemic racism doesn’t exist. She recalled the first time she was told this, in a comment section on TikTok, where someone claimed that only individual racism is real.

“I was never explicitly taught about racism. I always knew that it existed in our society, and that it was more than just individuals being racist toward people of color. For as long as I can remember, I heard stories from my community and family members about the struggles they’ve faced due to systemic issues. So, it was confusing to me that anyone could deny the existence of systemic racism.”

Abul said systemic racism is built into policies and create negative outcomes for some people, and that examining American history reveals systems that have discriminated against people of color, and although slavery and segregation may have ceased, their effects are still felt.

“Even after these institutions were abolished, people of color continue to face discrimination and disadvantage in many areas of society, including the criminal justice system, education, housing, wealth gap, employment, government surveillance, incarceration, drug arrests, immigration arrests, and I could keep going. These systems are no longer invisible.”

Jackson spoke about King’s call to create a beloved community as his vision for America.

“King had a vision of us working together to benefit each other,” she said. “He had an image of all of us contributing to society, and in doing so, enhancing the lives of ourselves and those around us.”

She added that people can embody the ideals of King’s with even small, local contributions.

“What King did in his lifetime inspires us to help others in our own ways,” she said. “Through the act of community service, we are able to gain a better understanding of those around us. We improve ourselves by exposing ourselves to different individuals. Through our acts of selfless public service and volunteering, we are able to work as a team for the growth of our West Hartford Community, and gain more empathy for others through the learning of our shared experiences.”

Keynote speaker was Vannessa Dorantes, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families . She is the first African American to serve in that role.

Dorantes said the significance of being the first in that role means nothing unless she is paving the way for the next, gesturing to Abul and Jackson.

She said there are several people of color in key positions in West Hartford, and said King would approve.

“I think King would recognize that West Hartford is what he dreamed was possible,” Dorantes said, adding that anyone who helps others is doing work King would admire, and charging audience members to volunteer at a soup kitchen, read to a classroom, or help an elderly person who is alone.

“The beauty of public service, according to Dr. King, is that everyone can be great, because everyone can serve,” she said. “He goes on to say you only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love. Today is a great day to be thinking about ways to be of service to others - to your neighborhood, to your community, and to your great neighbors in the state. We all can’t do great things, but we can all do small things in a great way.”