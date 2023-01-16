Read full article on original website
Leeds Arts Council prepares to take the stage with ‘She Loves Me’ a romantic comedy
By Hannah Curran, Editor LEEDS — The Leeds Arts Council is preparing to have every love-sick romantic on the edge of their seat with its spin on the iconic She Loves Me directed by Brandi McClaran. This romantic comedy is the third adaptation of the 1937 play Parfumerie by Hungarian playwright Miklós László, and it followed […]
Irondale mayor awards Martin Luther King Jr. Service Project winners
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. awarded four winners of Irondale’s Martin Luther King Jr. Public Service Project contest at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Steward had proposed this idea to encourage citizens of Irondale to get out and serve their community in honor of […]
From Irondale to the stars, how one girl’s dreams became a reality
By John Goolsby, For The Tribune IRONDALE — When Dr. Kimberly Sanland Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, was called to a ceremony in the Shades Valley auditorium on April 20, 1985, little did she realize that the trajectory of her life was about to change. Robinson received an […]
Pinson City Council approves monument sign for Pinson Public Library
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson Public Library Director Allison Scanlan and Library Board Chairperson Mary Stewart presented two proposals for new signage at the library to the City Council on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Scanlan received quotes for both a large monument sign and a smaller directional sign from two companies, Reliable […]
Obituary: Albert Lewis Haynie (February 4, 1935 ~ January 15, 2023)
Albert Lewis Haynie, 87, of Clanton, Alabama, passed away on January 15, 2023. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Tarrant High School in 1953. He was a US Army veteran and was honorably discharged in 1956. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Valerie Baker; his parents, Lee […]
Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
Sean of the South: Uber
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary There we were. Standing outside the Back Forty Beer Company Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama. Me and a few friends. We had just finished watching an NFL football game on a large screen inside, and drinking Ovaltine. The Uber arrived. “Are you Sean?” the Uber driver asked. “I’ve […]
Upland apartment owners address concerns in heated city council meeting
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Fireworks broke out throughout a heated City Council over the condition of a pair of apartment complexes in City Point Thursday night. During the meeting, members of the council, a resident of the Upland Apartment complex, and members of Capstone Realty & Management, the owners of […]
Obituary: Pamela Hodges Pratt (June 28, 1951 ~ January 11, 2023)
On January 11, 2022, Pam Hodges Pratt, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with her lord. Pam was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 28, 1951, to Julia Frost Hodges and Sam Houston Hodges. She is survived by her loving husband Dawson, son Erick Pratt (Tammy) of Decatur, daughter Kimball Cassady of Trussville, […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
Lass But Not Least: Home Improvement
By Ken Lass You glance up at the clock and realize it’s 5 pm on a weekday night. Time to get your child/grandchild dressed, gather up the equipment, and head to the Trussville sports park for his or her baseball game, or soccer game, or practice. You wonder why, for some reason, these events always […]
Leeds Board of Education approves pavilion renovations for elementary, 2023-2024 calendar
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a short meeting at the Leeds Board of Education Building, the board passed two action items related to pavilions at Leeds Elementary School and the school calendar; Superintendent John Moore spoke briefly about plans for the year. The board voted on a public works item in […]
Obituary: Betty Keith White (November 9, 1931 ~ January 5, 2023)
Betty Keith White, 91, passed away in the home of her daughter in Helena, Alabama, surrounded by her family. Betty is now in the presence of her beloved Jesus and has been reunited with the love of her life, Bobby Dale (“Bob”) White, 89. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sheri Charmagne W. Sturgis. Betty […]
Moody Council enters agreement to develop entertainment center
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – At a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the Moody City Council entered into an agreement to develop an entertainment center at a property located behind the Publix. The agreement was between the city, the Moody Commercial Development Authority, Shafiq, and Starz Events, LLC. City Attorney James Hill […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Incentives for new Starbucks approved at Trussville Council, accepts applications for TCS BOE board member
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Trussville City Council approved incentives for the Starbucks located at 5990 Chalkville Mountain Road. According to the resolution read during the meeting by Councilmember Alan Taylor, the project is estimated to produce taxable revenues in excess of $3,000,000 per year, […]
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
Springville accepting resumes for appointment to vacant council seat
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council held its first scheduled meeting of the year on January 9, with most of the agenda being addressed in the work session prior to the meeting at 5:30 p.m. During the regular session, at 6 p.m., Mayor Dave Thomas announced the city will […]
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
