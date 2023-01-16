ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Sean of the South: Uber

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary There we were. Standing outside the Back Forty Beer Company Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama. Me and a few friends. We had just finished watching an NFL football game on a large screen inside, and drinking Ovaltine. The Uber arrived. “Are you Sean?” the Uber driver asked. “I’ve […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Lass But Not Least: Home Improvement

By Ken Lass You glance up at the clock and realize it’s 5 pm on a weekday night. Time to get your child/grandchild dressed, gather up the equipment, and head to the Trussville sports park for his or her baseball game, or soccer game, or practice. You wonder why, for some reason, these events always […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Moody Council enters agreement to develop entertainment center

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – At a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the Moody City Council entered into an agreement to develop an entertainment center at a property located behind the Publix. The agreement was between the city, the Moody Commercial Development Authority, Shafiq, and Starz Events, LLC. City Attorney James Hill […]
MOODY, AL
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Incentives for new Starbucks approved at Trussville Council, accepts applications for TCS BOE board member

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Trussville City Council approved incentives for the Starbucks located at 5990 Chalkville Mountain Road. According to the resolution read during the meeting by Councilmember Alan Taylor, the project is estimated to produce taxable revenues in excess of $3,000,000 per year, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

