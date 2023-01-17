A look at Clemson's returning production in 2023

With upperclassmen’s decisions made regarding their respective futures and the winter transfer portal window set to close Wednesday, Clemson has a good idea which significant contributors are leaving and which ones will be back for the 2023 season.

What does that look like in terms of production?

Clemson has more that it has to replace on the offensive side of the ball. Start at quarterback, where Cade Klubnik is sliding in as the starter after taking over that role in the bowl game. While talented, the former five-star signee largely played limited snaps over 10 games as D.J. Uiagalelei’s backup for most of the season.

Uiagalelei is off to Oregon State, and he’s taking 77.4% of the passing yards, 53.3% of the total yards and 52.7% of the offense’s total touchdowns with him. Klubnik will enter his sophomore season with just 697 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and three interceptions to his name. Meanwhile, his backup will likely be another true freshman, Christopher Vizzina, who will go through spring practices as an early enrollee.

As for the targets Klubnik is set to throw to, there aren’t many established receivers still around. Freshman All-American Antonio Williams was a much-needed shot in the arm for the passing game, and Beaux Collins (53 receptions, 8 TDs in two seasons) has been productive when healthy. But add tight end Davis Allen to a list of departing pass-catchers that includes Joseph Ngata, and Clemson is losing 36% of its receiving yards from this season. While that’s not the majority, behind Williams, who led the Tigers with 604 yards, Clemson’s leading returning receiver is Shipley (242).

Uiagalelei was also Clemson’s second-leading rusher (545), but the Tigers have most of their backfield production returning. Will Shipley, the Tigers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019, and Phil Mafah are both in line to return for their junior seasons after accounting for 68.1% of the rushing yards and 61.2% of the rushing touchdowns. Clemson is set to return 75% of its total rushing output from this season, and, albeit a significant loss, all-conference left tackle Jordan McFadden is the only starting offensive lineman that’s not returning.

Clemson is also returning just 52% of its scoring from last season. The biggest piece of that departing production is veteran specialist B.T. Potter, who leaves a glaring void at placekicker after scoring 100 points for the fourth straight year. His 109 led the team this season.

Defensively, Clemson is expected to return 69% of its tackles led by its top three tacklers, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jalyn Phillips and Barrett Carter. Star linebacker Trenton Simpson as well as defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry are off to the NFL. But with veterans like Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll deciding to come back for another season up front, the Tigers are also returning 61.3% of their sacks and 65.7% of their tackles for loss.

The back end is where the Tigers have the most production set to return. Clemson is in line to have back 75.3% of its pass breakups and all 13 interceptions it pulled down. Those numbers were inflated by the decision of Phillips and cornerback Sheridan Jones to return for fifth seasons, but Nate Wiggins, Jones’ running mate at the other corner spot, led the Tigers with 13 pass breakups while R.J. Mickens led the Tigers with three picks at safety.

