Joan M Shaffer obituary 1933~2023
Joan M Shaffer, 89, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born November 22, 1933 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of John R. and Martha Weaver Wingerd. Her beloved husband, Paul E. Shaffer, preceded her in death. Joan was a...
Joe Newton Taylor obituary 1936~2023
Joe Newton Taylor, 86, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023 while surrounded by his family. He was born in Mercersburg, PA to Charles C. Taylor and Corrinne A. Kaiser Taylor. Joe Taylor was fiercely passionate about making a better life for his family. Participating in an...
Jacqueline M “Jackie” Sheffler 1931~2023
Mrs. Jacqueline M “Jackie” Sheffler (Lowman), 91, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in her home. Born February 28, 1931 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Thelma (Bowers) Lowman. She and her husband, the late Herbert D. Sheffler, Sr.,...
Franklin E Martin Jr. obituary 1952~2023
Franklin E Martin Jr., age 70, of Newburg, went to home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 1, 1952 in Chambersburg, to the late Franklin E. Martin, Sr. and Emma J. (Warren) Martin. Surviving is...
Daniel “Danny” R Poe obituary 1967~2023
Daniel “Danny” R Poe, 55, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at home on January 14, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1967 to Edna (Brake) Shatzer. Danny was well regarded by anyone who knew him. He was a kind and caring person, was actively involved in his community and belonged to several local organizations.
James F Huff obituary 1944~2023
Mr. James F Huff, 78, a resident of Cadia Healthcare, Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the nursing home. Born June 13, 1944 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Huff, Sr. and Gladys M. (Brown) Huff. He...
Minerva K Trimmer obituary 1934~2023
Minerva K Trimmer (Warrenfeltz), age 88, a longtime resident of Greencastle, most recently of Shippensburg, passed away January 16, 2023, while in hospice care. She was a daughter of the late Jacob and Elta (Showman) Warrenfeltz. She was widowed by her husband, William M. Trimmer in 2010. Minerva was a...
Richard Delmolino obituary 1939~2023
Richard Delmolino, 83, of Gettysburg, PA, formerly of Pittsfield, MA and Bonita Springs, FL died Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 26, 1939, Richard was the son of Emilio and Faustina (Serra) Delmolino and the husband of Linda L (Castellini) Delmolino of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 61 years.
WillaJean Wolf Holm obituary 1931~2023
WillaJean Wolf Holm 91, of Needmore PA passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 16, 2023. WillaJean is survived by her Daughter Wendy ( Rex ) Akers of Needmore Pa, Son Joseph Holm of Needmore Pa, Grandson Clayton ( Jenn ) Moorman of Warfordburg PA, Granddaughter Shenan Moorman of Urbana MD, Step-Grandson Daniel ( Jeanette ) Akers of Houstontown PA and her Great Grandchildren Craige, Kahlei, Kyle, Taylor, Kami, Joey, Allie, Paxton, and Crue.
Lloyd Eldon Martin obituary 1936~2023
Lloyd Eldon Martin of Liberty KY, formerly from McConnellsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at his home where his family had cared for him. Born on January 24,1936 in Rusk County Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Jason and Gladys (Byers) Martin. He grew...
Diana B Strayer obituary 1942~2023
Diana B Strayer, 80, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on September 15, 1942 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Gerald B. and Dorothy A. (Beltz) Strayer. Diana worked at The Beistle Company...
Tina L Laidig obituary 1972~2023
Tina L Laidig (Faith), 50, of Orrstown, PA passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 16, 2023 in her home. Born August 17, 1972 in Hagerstown, MD she was the daughter of Richard E. and Brenda G. (Ronk) Faith of Clear Spring, MD. She was a graduate of Clear Spring High School....
Ryhan D Weaver obituary 1981~2023
Mr. Ryhan D Weaver, 41, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in his home. Born December 1, 1981 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Rodney D. Weaver, Hagerstown, MD, and Pamela K. (Pine) Kershner also of Hagerstown, MD. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim Senior High...
Shirley Ann Eberly obituary 1935~2023
Shirley Ann Eberly, age 87, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on June 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Pauline Cosey Miller. Mrs. Eberly was a 1953 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim...
Dorothy Weeks “Dori” Clary 1065~2023
Dorothy Weeks “Dori” Clary of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away January 11th at UPMC West Shore after a very long illness. Dori was the youngest daughter of the late Paul Harrison Barter and the late Doris Irene Barter (Graves) of New Hampshire. Dori was a woman of many talents....
Lisa M West obituary 1976~2023
Lisa M West, 46, of Metal Township, passed away January 15, 2023. Born June 15, 1976, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Bobby and Willa (Bender) Allison. Lisa was a graduate of Fannett Metal High School and attended Carrick United Methodist Church. Her great love of animals, especially dogs, brought her much enjoyment. She will also be remembered for her unique and distinctive laughter.
Loretta B Sandoe obituary 1937~2023
Loretta B Sandoe, age 85, of Biglerville, passed away Monday. January 16, 2023 at her residence. She was born September 21, 1937 in New Oxford to the late William H. and Anna E. (Mummert) Butler. Loretta was a member of the Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 Ladies Auxiliary,...
Alice Rose Heefner obituary 1942~2023
Alice Rose Heefner (Hirschman), 80, widow of Lowell Heefner, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1942 in Columbus, OH she was the daughter of the late Harold and Clara (Albert) Hirschman. Alice and her family moved to Renovo PA her junior year of...
Evelyn F Parks obituary 1932~2023
Evelyn F Parks, age 90 of Doylesburg, passed away January 17, 2023 at Chambers Point Nursing Care Center. She was born June 27, 1932 in Doylesburg to the late Arthur F. and Vada L. (Fertney) Hockenberry. She was widowed by her husband, Stanley R. Parks in 2007. Evelyn worked at...
Noreen J Selby obituary 1967~2023
Noreen J Selby (Aylesworth) of Waynesboro, PA, died on January 14, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Noreen was born on October 24, 1967 in Chambersburg. She was the daughter of Nathalie (Poulson) and Glenn Aylesworth. Noreen was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Juniata...
