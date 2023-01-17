Read full article on original website
Opinion | Susan Knopf: I just want to work￼
My friend Saurabh Mahajan expects to wait 17 years to get a green card. He is working in Denver under an H-1B visa for a top-tier engineering firm. In two weeks, he will mark six months of employment, and his employer can begin his application for a green card. Mahajan...
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
A wish granted at Winter Park Resort: Missouri family enjoys trip with help from National Sports Center for the Disabled
WINTER PARK — In early January, a family traveled to Winter Park Resort to enjoy a few days on the mountain. This trip had a deeper meaning than most ski vacations as 8-year-old Gage Wingo took his first ski lesson with the National Sports Center for the Disabled to make his wish with Make-A-Wish Colorado come true.
Vail Health donates $300,000 to the Sol Center at Alta Verde, a nonprofit facility launched by the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County
Vail Health is the latest Summit County organization to make a significant contribution to the soon-to-be Sol Center at Alta Verde. The nonprofit facility is a project between two Summit County-based organizations, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County. The new facility will be a campus for both organizations that will feature office space for the respective staff members, meeting space for community partners, a community food market and a thrift store.
Breckenridge Grand Vacations donates nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties
In the 2022 calendar year, Breckenridge Grand Vacations and its sister philanthropic organization, BGV Gives, donated nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties, according to a company news release. The nearly $1.4 million includes both both cash and in-kind support, such as sponsorships, grants, volunteer time, lodging donations and...
El Pomar Foundation approves grants for Summit County firefighting agencies
The El Pomar Foundation has pledged $33,500 to organizations in the Colorado High Country this year — including two Summit County fire districts. The foundation’s trustees approved $7,500 for the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection and $5,000 for Summit Fire & EMS, according to a news release. The funds will go toward new radios for both firefighting agencies.
Breckenridge and Steamboat ski areas open day cares to attract high country workers in child care desert
WESTERN SLOPE — Snowboard instructor Dorothy Olmstead and ski teacher Kris Peterson fly small airplanes into the Alaskan backcountry in the summer, then look for gigs at ski resorts for the winter. But with a toddler, the crosscountry seasonal lifestyle started to feel impossible for the couple. So when...
Vail votes to extend East Vail entitlements to allow settlement negotiations to continue
VAIL — The Vail Town Council voted to extend the entitlements on Vail Resorts’ East Vail property, allowing the two entities time to reach a settlement through court-ordered mediation. In a swift and unanimous on Tuesday night, the council voted to extend the expiration dates of the approvals...
Longtime Silverthorne police officer promoted to senior position during town council meeting
Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promoted a longtime Silverthorne police officer during the town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant in front of a room full of family members, friends and residents, according to a news release from the town. He has served at the town’s police department for 23 years.
Eagle County enforcement tackles labor trafficking on the Western Slope
WESTERN SLOPE — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies strategize year-round to combat human trafficking. Locally, agencies do the same, but the focus is on labor trafficking, a subset of human trafficking most prevalent in and around Eagle County. Detective Thomas Wright, with the Eagle...
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
EAST VAIL — A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail...
Silverthorne pledges support for local nonprofits with nearly $88,000 in cash and in-kind services in 2023
Silverthorne Town Council has selected 36 nonprofit organizations that it will support through its annual grant process in 2023, according to a news release from the town. The council pledged $50,500 in cash awards and $37,000 in-kind services to the nonprofits this year, the release states. In-kind services include use of town facilities such as the Silverthorne Pavilion, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and the town’s parks. A portion of the cash awards was funded by the local nicotine tax.
Brett Dennen and John Craigie team up to perform at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center for the 6th Annual Lift Series
Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series. According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.
Certain Summit County mobile home residents went about a month without reliable running water, according to a complaint filed in court
Residents of the Farmers Korner Mobile Home Park in Summit County have faced a monthlong stint without running water in their homes, according to recent court filings. The water issues prompted inquiries from both the Summit County Public Health Department and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, which issued a cease and desist order against the park’s landlord on Jan. 3 that was then enforced by a motion filed by Attorney General Phil Weiser on Jan. 12.
Snowpack levels in major Summit County river basin reach 121% of the 30-year median thanks to recent storm systems
Editor’s note: This story’s headline has been updated to correct the percentage of the 30-year-median. Although Summit County may not be receiving as much snow as Steamboat Springs or Winter Park, the 2022-23 winter season has still proven to be bountiful in terms of the current snowpack and snow water equivalent levels.
Residents lobby Summit Fire & EMS to expedite Silverthorne fire station that is now planned to break ground this fall
Construction crews could break ground on a new Silverthorne Fire Station as soon as this fall, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said Tuesday, Jan. 17. During the Summit Fire & EMS board meeting where Davis laid out plans for how the project will move forward, several Silverthorne residents spoke during public comment about the need to move expeditiously.
Summit County soccer coaches honored at national convention
Three Summit County soccer coaches were honored and recognized from Wednesday, Jan. 11, to Sunday, Jan. 15, at the United Soccer Coaches national convention in Philadelphia. Summit High School boys and girls head soccer coach Jotwan Daniel was awarded the Jay and Priscilla Engeln Scholarship by the United Soccer Coaches Foundation for his work with the Summit High School soccer programs over the last few years.
Dillon’s Chase Blackwell advances to men’s snowboard halfpipe final in Laax
On the second day of competition at the 2023 Laax Open World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, the men’s and women’s halfpipe qualifiers took place alongside the qualifiers for the men’s freeski slopestyle competition. The men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifiers featured several Summit and Colorado locals including Dillon resident...
Dillon Town Council considering whether to increase short-term rental fee, nix associated parking fee
The Dillon Town Council expressed support for upping the town’s short-term rental fee while ditching a fee for units that lack sufficient parking during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. When asked by Mayor Carolyn Skowyra during the council’s work session at Town Hall, council members expressed a consensus that...
Sales tax data signals optimism for Summit County’s local economies — with revenues continuing to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Sales tax revenue near the end of 2022 continued to show an upward trend for local economies across Summit County, signaling communities’ resilience amid volatile economic forces. According to October and November 2022 figures — which is the most recent publicly available data — revenue has exceeded pre-pandemic levels...
