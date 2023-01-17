Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. One of the hardest-hit tokens of 2022 has been an upbeat story this year. SOL, the native currency of the Solana blockchain, has doubled its price since mid-December to hover around $21, reaching as high as $24 earlier this week, roughly where it stood before investors started fretting over its entanglement to beleaguered crypto exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research. Over the past week alone, SOL has risen 22%, and it is up 114% this year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO