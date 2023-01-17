Read full article on original website
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
The world has a major debt problem. Is a reset coming?
The world is in debt. A record amount of debt. Three hundred trillion dollars, to be exact.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: BTC, ETH Drop Amid Genesis Bankruptcy Reports
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Capital, the institutional crypto brokerage, is laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing, according to several media reports. Genesis is in confidential negotiations with various creditor groups, with the company warning it could seek bankruptcy protection if it fails to raise capital, a Bloomberg report said. Since the collapse and bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX in November, Genesis has been scrambling to raise fresh capital or reach a deal with creditors. Digital Currency Group owns both Genesis and CoinDesk.
Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street
The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin at $21K: Bull Trap or Ooo Baby We're Back?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin (and crypto more broadly) has been on a tear the last few days, but the question on everyone’s mind is: why? Is it a real, fundamentals-based movement? Does it reflect a changed macro setup for risk assets or just market structure and a short squeeze? Could it be a U.S. government conspiracy? (Tucker Carlson thinks so.) Is it, as so many fear, just one big bull trap? NLW breaks it down.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
CoinDesk
Justice Department Announces Major International Crypto Enforcement Action
The U.S. Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. The press conference was led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other speakers included Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's criminal division, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, the FBI's associate deputy director, Brian Turner, and Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, adding the U.S. Treasury Department will also make an announcement.
India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades
The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
These major companies are laying off workers at a huge rate
Major companies in a variety of sectors are experiencing massive layoffs in recent months, including cuts at Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Washington Post.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Returns to Its Winning Ways
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: After dipping early Thursday, bitcoin returned to the green; other major cryptos also rose. Insights: Cobo, the asset management platform, is adopting a key tenet of...
CoinDesk
Solana Blockchain SOL Token Doubles From FTX-Crash-Induced Lows, but Will It Continue to Rebound?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. One of the hardest-hit tokens of 2022 has been an upbeat story this year. SOL, the native currency of the Solana blockchain, has doubled its price since mid-December to hover around $21, reaching as high as $24 earlier this week, roughly where it stood before investors started fretting over its entanglement to beleaguered crypto exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research. Over the past week alone, SOL has risen 22%, and it is up 114% this year.
CoinDesk
Gemini’s Bitcoin Inflows From Other Exchanges Dropped to Roughly Six-Year Low, CryptoQuant Data Shows
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Executives at Gemini, the crypto exchange led by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have insisted in ablog post that the halt in customer withdrawals on the company’s $900 million Earn program “does not impact any other Gemini products and services.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin’s Improving Health May Be Thanks to 'Dr. Copper'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin’s (BTC) correlation to copper has reached highs last seen in June. The increased correlation implies that bitcoin (and ether as well) are aligning with rosier expectations for the U.S. economy, and that...
CoinDesk
Crypto Analysts Warn Against Shorting DYDX Ahead of $200M Token Unlock
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Perpetuals-focused decentralized exchange dYdx is set to unlock 150 million orabout $200 million worth of its native token, DYDX, on Feb. 2, which could be a potential shorting opportunity for traders. The supply release, however, isn't necessarily bearish, some analysts said, cautioning against making short bets in the derivative market tied to the cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
SHIB Surges 20%, DOGE up 5% as Traders Continue to Ape Into Meme Coins
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The market’s love affair with all things shiba inu is continuing, with big gains in SHIB and dogecoin (DOGE) during the last 24 hours. SHIB is up over 20% in the last 24...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Readings Are in Rare Territory
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets still appear to be operating within a “good economic news equals bad news for asset prices” landscape. A 15,000 weekly decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance...
CoinDesk
At Davos, Dutch Central Bank Chief Takes Aim at Jurisdictions That Attract Bad Crypto Actors
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. DAVOS, Switzerland — Two European regulators, an Arab lawmaker and a lone crypto CEO sat down with a journalist in a snowy ski town on Thursday – and pretty quickly, the room was sweltering.
