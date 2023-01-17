ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: BTC, ETH Drop Amid Genesis Bankruptcy Reports

Genesis Global Capital, the institutional crypto brokerage, is laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing, according to several media reports. Genesis is in confidential negotiations with various creditor groups, with the company warning it could seek bankruptcy protection if it fails to raise capital, a Bloomberg report said. Since the collapse and bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX in November, Genesis has been scrambling to raise fresh capital or reach a deal with creditors. Digital Currency Group owns both Genesis and CoinDesk.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin at $21K: Bull Trap or Ooo Baby We're Back?

Bitcoin (and crypto more broadly) has been on a tear the last few days, but the question on everyone's mind is: why? Is it a real, fundamentals-based movement? Does it reflect a changed macro setup for risk assets or just market structure and a short squeeze? Could it be a U.S. government conspiracy? (Tucker Carlson thinks so.) Is it, as so many fear, just one big bull trap? NLW breaks it down.
CoinDesk

Justice Department Announces Major International Crypto Enforcement Action

The U.S. Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. The press conference was led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other speakers included Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's criminal division, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, the FBI's associate deputy director, Brian Turner, and Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
Reuters

Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
CNN

India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades

The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Returns to Its Winning Ways

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: After dipping early Thursday, bitcoin returned to the green; other major cryptos also rose. Insights: Cobo, the asset management platform, is adopting a key tenet of...
CoinDesk

Solana Blockchain SOL Token Doubles From FTX-Crash-Induced Lows, but Will It Continue to Rebound?

One of the hardest-hit tokens of 2022 has been an upbeat story this year. SOL, the native currency of the Solana blockchain, has doubled its price since mid-December to hover around $21, reaching as high as $24 earlier this week, roughly where it stood before investors started fretting over its entanglement to beleaguered crypto exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research. Over the past week alone, SOL has risen 22%, and it is up 114% this year.
CoinDesk

Crypto Analysts Warn Against Shorting DYDX Ahead of $200M Token Unlock

Perpetuals-focused decentralized exchange dYdx is set to unlock 150 million orabout $200 million worth of its native token, DYDX, on Feb. 2, which could be a potential shorting opportunity for traders. The supply release, however, isn't necessarily bearish, some analysts said, cautioning against making short bets in the derivative market tied to the cryptocurrency.
