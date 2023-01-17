Read full article on original website
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
23-year-old man arrested in connection to July 2022 Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford. That suspect, Davon Johnson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide. According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on...
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday. Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was...
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Trugood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Reagen Maraman who was also 6 years old. Billings said Trugood was six months pregnant.
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Louisville man dies after being hit on Taylor Boulevard, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after being hit while walking on Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police. Gerald Roach, 57, died on Saturday after a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue on Jan. 12. Police said Roach was hit by a passenger...
Louisville man federally charged with fentanyl trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged by a federal court for trafficking fentanyl. According to the indictment, 25-year-old Trevor Nicheols distributed over 40 grams of fentanyl. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. There...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
'Someone's going to get hurt': East Louisville residents fearful after recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several disturbances and calls to the police, Glenview Springs residents feel like they have to take matters into their own hands. "You can't wait [for] things escalate to the point of violence," Paul Knopt, local homeowner, said. Knopt has lived in Glenview for the past...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
