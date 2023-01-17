Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
Teen shot in Okolona; LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile in his mid-teens is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene...
Two teenagers arrested in relation to December homicide in Shawnee alleyway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested two teenagers in relation to a December homicide of a teenager in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers said the juveniles, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with murder and robbery. Police said officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m....
Wave 3
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
wdrb.com
23-year-old man arrested in connection to July 2022 Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford. That suspect, Davon Johnson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide. According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
Wave 3
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex. During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too. According...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Trugood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Reagen Maraman who was also 6 years old. Billings said Trugood was six months pregnant.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle near Churchill Downs dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was struck by a vehicle near Churchill Downs has died days later at the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.
WKYT 27
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
wdrb.com
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
Wave 3
Arson suspect accused of setting fire to her apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with arson after she intentionally set fire to her apartment. Chiquita Perry, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators early January 19. She is also charged with wanton endangerment. The fire was reported around 4:25 a.m. in...
wdrb.com
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
