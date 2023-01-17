ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

mltnews.com

Weekend repairs on I-5 in Everett reduce northbound lanes starting Friday night, Jan. 20

Emergency repairs to about 40 concrete panels on northbound Interstate 5 will require lane reductions in Everett beginning Friday, Jan. 20, and continue through the weekend. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews will reduce northbound I-5 to one lane between the Broadway/41st Street off-ramp and the Snohomish River Bridge (mileposts 192-195). All on-ramps and off-ramps in the work zone will be open except the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Marine View Drive.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice

PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest

WSDOT announces several major weekend road closures

People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed. You will not be able to drive the floating bridge from Seattle to the Eastside starting overnight Saturday, as both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods is back!

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 19, 2023—Today, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that after a six-month hiatus, the Office of Neighborhoods (OON) outreach team is back in the field helping Snohomish County residents. Founded in 2015, OON began as a part of the city of Everett’s safe street...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier

A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
BRIER, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2

In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA

