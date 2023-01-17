Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
mltnews.com
Weekend repairs on I-5 in Everett reduce northbound lanes starting Friday night, Jan. 20
Emergency repairs to about 40 concrete panels on northbound Interstate 5 will require lane reductions in Everett beginning Friday, Jan. 20, and continue through the weekend. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews will reduce northbound I-5 to one lane between the Broadway/41st Street off-ramp and the Snohomish River Bridge (mileposts 192-195). All on-ramps and off-ramps in the work zone will be open except the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Marine View Drive.
MyNorthwest.com
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
q13fox.com
WSDOT plans major construction this weekend impacting I-5, SR 520 and I-90
The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways this weekend. Traffic will be impacted on I-5 in King and Snohomish counties, along with the I-90 and SR 520 bridges.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice
PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
WSDOT announces several major weekend road closures
People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed. You will not be able to drive the floating bridge from Seattle to the Eastside starting overnight Saturday, as both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods is back!
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 19, 2023—Today, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that after a six-month hiatus, the Office of Neighborhoods (OON) outreach team is back in the field helping Snohomish County residents. Founded in 2015, OON began as a part of the city of Everett’s safe street...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
mltnews.com
Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier
A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
everettpost.com
Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2
In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
homestyling.guru
This Island Retreat Home Is An Oasis on Bainbridge Island, Washington
If you were to embark on a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington, USA, you’d find yourself at Bainbridge Island—and you might be lucky enough to witness this Island Retreat home in Bainbridge!. All photos are courtesy of Coates Design Seattle Architects, who specialize in modern architecture and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
Collision at Auburn gas station causes fire, damages pumps
AUBURN, Wash. — A car crash at an Auburn gas station caused a fire on Tuesday afternoon. At 4:38 p.m., Valley Regional Fire (VRFA) responded to the scene at 15th Street NE and found a truck and a car on fire under the awning, as well as fuel burning on the ground.
2 dead after car runs red light, crashes, erupts in flames in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two people have been killed in a fiery crash in Tacoma and two others were hurt. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the fatal crash shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two cars were involved. Police believe the two people who were killed, along with a...
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters
While Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Thursday-Saturday this week, they are offering a special on Friday and Saturday only: Fresh Pacific Oysters. Fresh Pacific Oysters are lightly breaded and fried, served with french fries, lemon and tarter sauce. Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners...
Chronicle
Investigators Ask Public to Fund DNA Testing on Foot Found Near Port Angeles
Law enforcement officials in Clallam County are asking the public to donate to cover the cost of DNA testing on a foot found inside a sneaker that washed up near the mouth of the Elwha River outside Port Angeles in 2021. In December 2021, a person called the Clallam County...
KATU.com
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
