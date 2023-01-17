ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CHS Girls Varsity Water Polo Team Takes The Win Over El Camino

The CHS Girls’ Varsity Water Polo team had a great game against El Camino on Thursday, January 12. The stands were filled with excitement and anticipation about what would happen next. Coronado was ranked at #7 preseason in San Diego, and 37th at the national level. They had lost their previous game against The Bishop’s School. Then, they went into this one focused, honed in, and prepared to win. Coronado took the lead in the first quarter with 2 goals in the first 3 minutes. The girls’ ambition helped them achieve their win of 11-2 and they took the lead from the beginning of the game.
Islander Boys Basketball Team Stays Hot, Moves To 17-5

If you have not hopped on the 2022-2023 Coronado High School boy’s basketball bandwagon, I highly suggest you do so. Cause this train is leaving the station in a hurry as the boys in green and white picked up two more victories versus Mira Mesa High School and Helix High School this past week, moving their regular season record to 17-5.
Islander Megan Ledgerwood ...

Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino. For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with...
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino

For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with a record of 4-3, the Islanders have shown flashes of championship caliber...
The Comeback

Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion

Longtime San Diego State Aztecs offensive coordinator Jeff Horton made the shocking decision to retire from coaching on Tuesday, which has opened the door for a former program standout to become the team’s new offensive coordinator. Horton had been with the Aztecs for 12 seasons, which has seen him have multiple stints as offensive coordinator. Read more... The post Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Top Player

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the signing period for international prospects started in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams worked fast to begin to sign some of the best baseball prospects available around the entire world.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
daytrippen.com

Poway Midland Railroad San Diego Day Trip

Known as the “The City in the Country” due to its inland geographic location, lack of urban culture, and large open spaces, Poway is approximately twenty miles from downtown San Diego. Visitors to the areas can enjoy nearby Museums, Zoos, Parks, Arenas, and Botanical Gardens, including the Stuart...
coronadonewsca.com

Crown Garden Club To Meet

Crown Garden Club is pleased to invite all to our meeting on Thursday, January 26. This time our guest speaker will be Karen England, President of San Diego Horticulture Society. Karen will teach us how to grow and cultivate herbs in our homes/gardens. Perfect timing with the cost of eating these days! She will also share how to use them in cooking and baking- there might be some special treats!
matadornetwork.com

Live Out Your Magical Fantasies With This San Diego Airbnb

If you’re a fan of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and your ultimate dream and adventure is to live like your favorite movie characters for a day, then it’s time you escape to this unique San Diego hobbit house in California. Nestled among the trees, this magical spot will transport you away from reality and into a peaceful and relaxing world.
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!

San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
