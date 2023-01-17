Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
coronadonewsca.com
CHS Girls Varsity Water Polo Team Takes The Win Over El Camino
The CHS Girls’ Varsity Water Polo team had a great game against El Camino on Thursday, January 12. The stands were filled with excitement and anticipation about what would happen next. Coronado was ranked at #7 preseason in San Diego, and 37th at the national level. They had lost their previous game against The Bishop’s School. Then, they went into this one focused, honed in, and prepared to win. Coronado took the lead in the first quarter with 2 goals in the first 3 minutes. The girls’ ambition helped them achieve their win of 11-2 and they took the lead from the beginning of the game.
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Boys Basketball Team Stays Hot, Moves To 17-5
If you have not hopped on the 2022-2023 Coronado High School boy’s basketball bandwagon, I highly suggest you do so. Cause this train is leaving the station in a hurry as the boys in green and white picked up two more victories versus Mira Mesa High School and Helix High School this past week, moving their regular season record to 17-5.
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino. For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with...
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino
For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with a record of 4-3, the Islanders have shown flashes of championship caliber...
extrainningsoftball.com
GoFundMe Started for Mike Romero, Longtime Coach and Father of Softballers Sierra, Sydney & Sophia Romero
A GoFundMe account was set up Monday for Mike Romero, the father of a quartet of talented athletes, as the longtime softball hitting instructor has been hospitalized in San Diego due to pneumonia on top of his battle with cancer. The children of Mike and his wife, Melissa, include a...
coronadonewsca.com
Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion
Longtime San Diego State Aztecs offensive coordinator Jeff Horton made the shocking decision to retire from coaching on Tuesday, which has opened the door for a former program standout to become the team’s new offensive coordinator. Horton had been with the Aztecs for 12 seasons, which has seen him have multiple stints as offensive coordinator. Read more... The post Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Diego Padres Sign Top Player
On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the signing period for international prospects started in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams worked fast to begin to sign some of the best baseball prospects available around the entire world.
Cleanup effort underway at Chula Vista Golf Course
Parts of the Chula Vista Golf Course looked more like a river Tuesday after a storm wreaked havoc on the site, which is now closed until at least Thursday.
'He lives through us': Friends honor man killed in Encinitas hit-and-run crash
On Wednesday night, friends and family of David D’Lima filled the stands at Canyon Crest Academy for a basketball game in his honor. The 23-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Encinitas.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
coronadonewsca.com
daytrippen.com
Poway Midland Railroad San Diego Day Trip
Known as the “The City in the Country” due to its inland geographic location, lack of urban culture, and large open spaces, Poway is approximately twenty miles from downtown San Diego. Visitors to the areas can enjoy nearby Museums, Zoos, Parks, Arenas, and Botanical Gardens, including the Stuart...
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... Maj/CDR John Sexton, USMC - USN
John Sexton spent 37 years in a Naval uniform achieving the rank of major in the U.S. Marine Corps and commander in the Navy. He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 to attend the Naval Academy Prep School before attending and graduating from Annapolis in 1972. Major Sexton served in...
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
coronadonewsca.com
Crown Garden Club To Meet
Crown Garden Club is pleased to invite all to our meeting on Thursday, January 26. This time our guest speaker will be Karen England, President of San Diego Horticulture Society. Karen will teach us how to grow and cultivate herbs in our homes/gardens. Perfect timing with the cost of eating these days! She will also share how to use them in cooking and baking- there might be some special treats!
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
matadornetwork.com
Live Out Your Magical Fantasies With This San Diego Airbnb
If you’re a fan of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and your ultimate dream and adventure is to live like your favorite movie characters for a day, then it’s time you escape to this unique San Diego hobbit house in California. Nestled among the trees, this magical spot will transport you away from reality and into a peaceful and relaxing world.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!
San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
