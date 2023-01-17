The CHS Girls’ Varsity Water Polo team had a great game against El Camino on Thursday, January 12. The stands were filled with excitement and anticipation about what would happen next. Coronado was ranked at #7 preseason in San Diego, and 37th at the national level. They had lost their previous game against The Bishop’s School. Then, they went into this one focused, honed in, and prepared to win. Coronado took the lead in the first quarter with 2 goals in the first 3 minutes. The girls’ ambition helped them achieve their win of 11-2 and they took the lead from the beginning of the game.

