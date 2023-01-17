Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
WJLA
15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, between Benning Road and...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed, killed in DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood
WASHINGTON - A man is dead following a stabbing in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of D.C. Police were called to the 2000 block of P Street in the northwest around 9:39 p.m. Wednesday where they found the man unconscious suffering from stab wounds. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The man was...
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
NBC Washington
Suspect Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Fairfax City Man in Bed
Prosecutors say they found a manifesto in the home of a suspect in a homicide in Fairfax city. Gret Glyer was shot to death in June while sleeping in bed with his wife. Prosecutors revealed an eye-opening list of evidence they say connects Joshua Danehower to the crime. Investigators say...
WTOP
1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting
A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 17, on the 5000 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:50 pm, officers located 54-year-old Dale Henson, one adult female, and a juvenile male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Caught In Crossfire: Teen Charged With Woman's Killing In DC, Reports Say
A teenager has been charged with murder after he struck and killed a woman who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout with another man in Washington DC, authorities said.The 15-year-old was arrested after shooting and killing 54-year-old Dale Henson — who WJLA says was picking up Chinese food fo…
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
$10,000 reward offered for information on man who broke into DC post office
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who broke into a Northeast D.C. post office earlier this month. Surveillance photos of the suspect appear to show an adult white male of...
Comments / 3