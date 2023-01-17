ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood

WASHINGTON - A man is dead following a stabbing in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of D.C. Police were called to the 2000 block of P Street in the northwest around 9:39 p.m. Wednesday where they found the man unconscious suffering from stab wounds. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The man was...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Fairfax City Man in Bed

Prosecutors say they found a manifesto in the home of a suspect in a homicide in Fairfax city. Gret Glyer was shot to death in June while sleeping in bed with his wife. Prosecutors revealed an eye-opening list of evidence they say connects Joshua Danehower to the crime. Investigators say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting

A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 17, on the 5000 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:50 pm, officers located 54-year-old Dale Henson, one adult female, and a juvenile male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

