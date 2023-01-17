ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

610KONA

Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion

The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day

RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest. “It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said. Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in. “Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Mysterious radar returns explained

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
BENTON CITY, WA
pnwag.net

CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching

The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
PASCO, WA
The Suburban Times

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital joins MultiCare Health System

TACOMA, Wash. — On January 17, 2023, MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, welcoming more than 2,700 new employees to the family. The Yakima health system, located in central Washington, includes the 226-bed inpatient facility and 26 clinics. The hospital,...
YAKIMA, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water

Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon.  In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from […] The post Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe

The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

East Valley High School’s new ‘store’ will have free food, clothes for students

YAKIMA, Wash. — East Valley High School is opening a new resource for students Friday that will allow them to get clothes, food, toiletries and hygiene products — all for free. Ashley Griffith, a math teacher and the building’s student learning improvement coordinator and coach, said that’s especially important in an area where 60% of students have families whose income...
YAKIMA, WA

