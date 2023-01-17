Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day
RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest. “It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said. Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in. “Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a...
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
Could Tri-Cities become home to an aerospace industrial center?
Pasco also gets millions to support Darigold’s new $600 million plant.
FOX 11 and 41
Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
FOX 11 and 41
Mysterious radar returns explained
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
pnwag.net
CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching
The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
The Suburban Times
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital joins MultiCare Health System
TACOMA, Wash. — On January 17, 2023, MultiCare Health System completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics, welcoming more than 2,700 new employees to the family. The Yakima health system, located in central Washington, includes the 226-bed inpatient facility and 26 clinics. The hospital,...
Pasco aims to allow Tri-Cities’ first pot stores. What we know about where they may open
Washington state already limits how many can open in town.
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water
Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon. In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from […] The post Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
nbcrightnow.com
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
Here’s what’s proposed for Tri-Cities’ next major hiking trail. Tell planners what you think
Work on 5+ miles of new hiking trails could start as soon as late spring.
Yakima Valley leaders share concerns over juvenile crime with Rep. Newhouse
YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities working in and around Yakima Valley schools are concerned about juvenile crime and are asking for Rep. Dan Newhouse’s help to fund programs that are working to make kids safer. “There are kids that fall through the cracks here,” Newhouse said. “There are still a lot of kids that don’t have someone told look up to...
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
nbcrightnow.com
One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
Meals on Wheels offers new services at Richland location
RICHLAND, Wash. — One of the only Meals on Wheels agencies in the state who still offers hot meals to seniors, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received two grants which have allowed the organization to not only keep on running, but expand its services. Meals on Wheels rolled out two new services thanks to two grants from local organizations. In Richland,...
Broken down semi blocking US 395 and 7th Ave. in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A broken down semi is blocking southbound US 395 and 7th Avenue in Kennewick. It happened after 9 a.m. as the semi hauling lumber was turning from 7th Avenue onto US 395. At this time, both lanes of traffic going southbound are blocked due to the broken down semi. It is unknown when the roadway will be...
East Valley High School’s new ‘store’ will have free food, clothes for students
YAKIMA, Wash. — East Valley High School is opening a new resource for students Friday that will allow them to get clothes, food, toiletries and hygiene products — all for free. Ashley Griffith, a math teacher and the building’s student learning improvement coordinator and coach, said that’s especially important in an area where 60% of students have families whose income...
Comments / 0