wgxa.tv
Coroner: Warner Robins fire victim dies from his injuries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man badly burned in a Warner Robins fire has died. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland died from his injuries at an Atlanta hospital. The fire happened a few minutes after midnight on January 17, 2023, at Richmond II...
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
Boil advisory in effect for Jones County
UPDATE (1-20-2023 5:10 P.M.) -- The advisory has been lifted, according to Water Superintendent Brandon Stark. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A boil water advisory is in effect in Jones County due to repairs being made on a water main leak and loss of pressure. The advisory is a precautionary...
Macon-Bibb Government and Muscogee Nation moving 'Forward Together' at City Hall
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As the Macon-Bibb County Government and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continue to grow a relationship, another step was taken as the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's flag was raised over the Macon City Hall in a ceremony called Forward Together from Ocmulgee to Okmulgee. Chief David Hill and...
Warner Robins residents startled awake during home invasion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Residents of one Warner Robins home had a rude awakening when they were woken by strange sounds only to find two strangers inside the house. At around 4:40 on Monday morning, documents sent into WGXA from the Houston County Sheriff's Office say that the residents of a Brady Drive home were woken by the sound of breaking glass. The reports don't say what the residents did next but they found themselves face to face with the invaders, who they believe to have been about 14 years old.
Two popular Macon restaurants get two seasoned chefs
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Natalia's has a new chef ready to serve up some top-tier meals. Chef Brad Stevens has accepted the position of executive chef at Natalia's. Stevens has been serving as chef of Dovetails since 2012 and after 10 years, established himself as a top culinary talent in both the state and champion for regional farmers.
Macon-Bibb welcomes new fire training academy
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County now has a new training academy and Macon-Bibb leaders tell me it could make all the difference in a life or death situation. Macon-Bibb County's new fire training academy opened its doors this morning although construction for the site began last year. The total...
The Salvation Army disaster relief continues in Georgia
The Salvation Army continues its disaster relief response in the Georgia counties of Henry, Meriweather, Troup, and Spalding following destructive tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the west-central part of Georgia on January 12. Since the tornadoes struck, The Salvation Army has continually worked with local and state agencies to assess...
Deputies: Multiple people hurt after Wednesday morning wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Wednesday morning wreck in Macon has left multiple people hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. Witnesses say the driver of a Nissan X-Terra was trying to turn left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. The two vehicles hit each other.
Warner Robins man killed in Tuesday wreck on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after a wreck Tuesday evening. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened on Highway 247 near the Bibb and Houston County line. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Williams says 34-year-old Brandon Buford died from his injuries after...
Man shot and killed near Macon middle school
MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded to Lincoln Street near Ballard Hudson Middle School after calls that a person was shot. Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old Ishmael Hassan...
'Final goodbye': Customers fondly remember Neel's and Blair's stores before demolition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Back in the day it was Middle Georgia's one stop shop. "Everybody in Central Georgia came and shopped here," said one customer. Chances are if you wanted it, Neels department store and Blair's furniture had it. "They had suits, shoes, socks, anything that you need Mr. Neel...
Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
Seven people arrested after Atlanta protest turns deadly
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven people are in jail on charges of domestic terrorism and criminal trespass after a protest turned deadly in Atlanta on Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies were working together to clear protestors off of the site, dubbed "Cop City" by protesters, where a public safety training center is planned to be built in Atlanta when the protest turned violent, with someone firing shots at officers who, then, returned fire, striking and killing 26-year-old Manuel Paez Teran. A Georgia State Trooper was shot in the abdomen and remains in ICU being treated for his injuries.
Jasper Co. parents outraged over buses not running, despite school being back in session
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Conflict over whether to return to the classroom erupted Tuesday afternoon after it was decided students would go back to the books in Jasper County. Just last week, an EF-1 tornado ripped throughout the town leaving several roads impassable, power lines down, and cell service nonexistent.
Pro-lifers gathered in Macon for a march of life
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "We are here and stand ready and willing to help serve you. You are not alone", says a mother of 3. Middle Georgia pro-lifers gathered in downtown macon today to celebrate Roe vs Wade being overturned last year. The march is hosted by the Kolbe center, which...
Georgia trooper shot during 'active incident' near proposed APD training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened during what they are calling a multi-agency operation. It happened near a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. While the operation was ongoing, one person fired shots at law enforcement. Law enforcement then fired back. The GBI says that's when the trooper was shot. The trooper’s condition and identity have not been released. We do know the trooper is in surgery.
Maserati driver crashes into fence trying to evade a traffic stop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is behind bars after refusing to comply with a traffic stop in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office took to social media, to post images and a caption about the driver of a Maserati who refused a traffic stop in downtown. Deputies and members...
Rabid raccoon found in East Macon after attacking dog
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A raccoon in the Lakeside Hills neighborhood in East Macon has tested positive for rabies after attacking a resident's pet dog. According to the Macon-Bibb County Health Department, the dog was previously vaccinated and will be monitored for 45 days to ensure that it hasn't been infected.
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
