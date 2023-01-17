WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Residents of one Warner Robins home had a rude awakening when they were woken by strange sounds only to find two strangers inside the house. At around 4:40 on Monday morning, documents sent into WGXA from the Houston County Sheriff's Office say that the residents of a Brady Drive home were woken by the sound of breaking glass. The reports don't say what the residents did next but they found themselves face to face with the invaders, who they believe to have been about 14 years old.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO