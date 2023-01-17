Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation since March. But at some point, the Fed will have to slow down and lay off rate hikes. The big question is when. Whether it’s Federal Reserve Board governors or investors on Wall Street, they’re all living with the...
Want to start a business? It helps to have rich parents
There’s a persistent belief that those who have started highly successful businesses have done so with nothing but their wits, ingenuity and some sort of innate entrepreneurial spirit that makes them destined to become billionaires. One claim making the rounds on Twitter purported that if you airdropped one in...
The average U.S. renter now spends 30% of their income on rent, a new all-time high
The housing affordability crisis has reached a new milestone. For the first time, the average renter household in this country is paying 30% of their income on rent, according to a new report out by Moody’s Analytics. There’s a term in housing policy circles for renters in that situation: “cost-burdened.”
Bank of Japan maintains its ultralow interest rate policy
Japan is dealing with inflation like the rest of us. Many investors were betting that the Bank of Japan would scrap its ultralow interest rate policy, following the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and others. For central bankers in Japan though, it seems inflation has been...
Davos wraps up with a mix of optimism and caution for the year ahead
This year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is wrapping up. World leaders, CEOs and activists there have been discussing this week a slew of global challenges like climate change, global inflation and the downward trend of globalization in recent years. So what’s come out of this year’s...
