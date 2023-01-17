Read full article on original website
KEYC
North Mankato residents are being asked to participate in a city-wide survey
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The survey is a follow-up to the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held last fall. Residents are asked to rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions and provide new ideas. The survey is active through Feb. 8th and can be found on...
KEYC
Camp Omega to host polar plunge
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Morristown’s Camp Omega will be hosting a polar plunge on Sunday, Feb. 26. The polar plunge will be a fundraiser for Camp Omega. The event will be held at the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division Street South in Morristown. Each team will raise funds and...
KEYC
Mankato Public Works busy amid pothole season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As winter takes its toll on the roads, more potholes appear during that commute. Mankato’s Public Works says its crews have been working hard to keep up with the winter flurries as another pothole season arrives. Minnesota has already seen the second snowiest winter on-record,...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
kymnradio.net
Updated School Closings and for 1-19: Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kenyon Wanamingo, Owatonna, Randolph, Tri-City United Public Schools are all closed today
Some 4-5″ inches of snow fell overnight over South-Central Minnesota last night, and more is expected into the late. morning hours. The snow has caused many area schools to either delay the start of the school day or cancel school altogether. Northfield Public Schools are closed, and the students...
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Owatonna, Minnesota
Three company leaders share why they chose to live and build their businesses in Owatonna. Entrepreneurs need a certain amount of pluck to go into business for themselves, but the environment they choose is just as important. Does the location offer a supportive infrastructure for start-ups, a good pool of local talent and a network of other entrepreneurs?
KEYC
Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Minneopa State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. Drop by any time between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
steeledodgenews.com
Firefighting brothers keep family traditions
As fire departments go – especially rural, volunteer fire departments – it’s not unusual to have members of the same family serve. That’s the case in Ellendale, where Nolan McGowan, 29, and his brother Tyler McGowan, 28, are dedicated volunteers. So dedicated, in fact, that Tyler,...
KEYC
West falls to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets boys hockey team was shutout at home by the Northfield Raiders 6-0 Thursday night. This loss brings their losing streak to three games. The Scarlets will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Austin next Tuesday.
KEYC
Snow emergency declared for Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 8 p.m, tonight, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m., Friday, morning. During the snow emergency, no parking is allowed on streets in order for snow removal to be completed quickly and efficiently.
KEYC
Mankato YMCA hosting second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may be a Minnesotan if you’re willing to jump into a freezing cold water for a good cause. Sound like fun? Of course it does!. The Mankato YMCA be hosting their second annual Penguin Plunge on Feb. 11 at Westwood Marina. The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser in which brave individuals pledge to plunge into Lake Washington to help raise funds to send children to the YMCA Summer Camp. This year, the YMCA has a very special guest plunging for this great cause: well-known Tik Tok star: “That Midwestern Mom”.
KEYC
More than 100 cars towed during recent snow emergency
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato says more than one-hundred people were towed during the most recent snow emergency. Mankato Public Safety says between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 Friday morning, 114 vehicles were towed with 196 citations issued for parking violations. During snow emergencies in Mankato, no...
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
KEYC
The Minnesota Ag Expo made it’s annual return to Mankato this week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Finally back at full capacity after COVID, the Minnesota Ag Expo returned to the Mayo Clinic Health Center Event Center this week. The annual meeting between Minnesota’s Corn and Soybean Grower Associations has blossomed into a get-together for all things agriculture in Minnesota, and organizers say that the expo provides a spark that they look forward to year after year.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
hot967.fm
Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday
A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
