Frankfort, MI

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools Focus on the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Jodi Miesen
 3 days ago
Instead of taking the day off, Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by being in school and learning more about the man and his legacy.

For the first time ever, the district celebrated with a half-day of events and activities. Guest speakers talked about messages of peace, character, and service. Kids third grade and up watched a movie followed by a short discussion. The event was kid driven, organized by students from the Interact Club, and their advisor, along with members of the school board.

Superintendent Jeff Tousley said it’s important to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. for many reason.

“Well, for a lot of reasons why we commemorate this day. From the aspect of looking at racial injustices that were done, that have taken place and helping our kids understand that part of history, But more importantly, giving them an opportunity to have dialog and have presentations and be able to think about this day and the importance it’s had and will continue to have,” said Tousley.

School leaders plan to expand next year’s festivities to a full day of events. They hope to include acts of service.

