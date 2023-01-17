ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man tries robbing Publix with stapler, police say

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man who was out on bond for allegedly abusing a baby was arrested again last week after he tried to rob a Publix, Miami-Dade police said.

According to a report by WPLG , officers said Patrick Abbott, 31, entered the Publix on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami when he handed an employee a note that said he had a gun and to put money in a bag.

After reading the note, the worker pretended to help another employee and called for help.

Police said Abbott left empty-handed and was arrested on Northeast 50th Street while throwing his note away.

As it turns out, the so-called gun Abbott claimed to have was actually just a black stapler, according to authorities.

Abbott was arrested on a charge of armed robbery. According to WPLG, he was already out on bond after police said he allegedly dropped a 4-month-old at a Miami Walmart multiple times.

