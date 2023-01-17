Brandon Johnson receives influential endorsement in Chicago mayoral race

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An MLK Day of Service rally at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters brought an endorsement for one mayoral candidate from the son of a living civil rights icon.

In a room filled with progressive elected leaders at the city, county and state level, along with representatives from a number of local unions, U.S. Congressman Johnathan Jackson (IL-1st District) endorsed Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson for Chicago mayor.

“I want you to know now is the time for Brandon Johnson to lead the city of Chicago into the future,” Jackson announced.

Congressman Jackson is the son of civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Congressman Jackson, at the rally, added that MLK died for social salvation, wanting to change the structures that were crippling and breaking black and brown children.

Following up, Johnson spoke on historic challenges for the black and brown community, a position he added, made better by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the help of Reverend Jesse Jackson.

“I am honored today to have the endorsement of the legacy of the civil rights movement with Congressman Jonathan Jackson,” Johnson said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram