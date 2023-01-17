Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
‘Heroic’ Review: A Stark and Unsettling Drama Exploring Abuse in the Mexican Military
A punishing look at extreme military indoctrination, David Zonana’s second feature, Heroic, portrays the relentless system of abuse, torture and violence that new army recruits go through while attending Mexico’s own version of West Point, which is ironically called the Heroic Military College. Despite such a name, there are hardly any heroics on display in this cruel story of oppressed youth, and barely any developed characters. There are just the abused and the abusers, who face off in a series of increasingly unsettling confrontations that play out like the first half of Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket extended into a full...
‘20 Days in Mariupol’ Review: Harrowing Doc Chronicles Russian Siege of Ukrainian Port City
As 20 Days in Mariupol tragically demonstrates, as long as there are wars, there will be war documentaries. First-time filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov’s effort is a particularly immersive example of the genre, chronicling the weekslong siege of the titular Ukrainian city by Russian forces. Chernov, a journalist for The Associated Press, and his colleague, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, went to the port city in late February 2022, convinced that its strategic location would make it a prime target. They were right, as Russian bombs started hitting the city just hours later. The resulting footage forms the crux of this documentary co-presented by...
Comments / 0