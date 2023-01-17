ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Heroic’ Review: A Stark and Unsettling Drama Exploring Abuse in the Mexican Military

A punishing look at extreme military indoctrination, David Zonana’s second feature, Heroic, portrays the relentless system of abuse, torture and violence that new army recruits go through while attending Mexico’s own version of West Point, which is ironically called the Heroic Military College. Despite such a name, there are hardly any heroics on display in this cruel story of oppressed youth, and barely any developed characters. There are just the abused and the abusers, who face off in a series of increasingly unsettling confrontations that play out like the first half of Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket extended into a full...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘20 Days in Mariupol’ Review: Harrowing Doc Chronicles Russian Siege of Ukrainian Port City

As 20 Days in Mariupol tragically demonstrates, as long as there are wars, there will be war documentaries. First-time filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov’s effort is a particularly immersive example of the genre, chronicling the weekslong siege of the titular Ukrainian city by Russian forces. Chernov, a journalist for The Associated Press, and his colleague, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, went to the port city in late February 2022, convinced that its strategic location would make it a prime target. They were right, as Russian bombs started hitting the city just hours later. The resulting footage forms the crux of this documentary co-presented by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy