news3lv.com
The Mob Museum to host program honoring Moulin Rouge for Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas will host a special program paying tribute to the trailblazing Moulin Rouge for Black History Month. "A Night at the Moulin Rouge: Celebrating the Iconic Las Vegas Resort Through Memories and Music" will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23.
news3lv.com
The Lohan School of Shaolin performs lion dance honoring Lunar New Year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinese lion dancers are showing off their moves ahead of Lunar New Year. The Lohan School of Shaolin performed lion dances for the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. The City of Las Vegas shared the performance on social media. The celebration comes in honor...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas recognizes Vida Lin Day, honors founder of Asian Community Development Council
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is recognizing the founder and president of the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC). The City Council of Las Vegas and Mayor Goodman have announced January 18, 2023 as Vida Lin Day. Vida Lin is being honored for her service and dedication to Nevada's...
news3lv.com
Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
news3lv.com
Registration now open for Rock 'N' Roll Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Registration is open for Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas, with plenty of time to sign up and register as a St. Jude Hero. Joining me now is someone who has done just that, Rene Gamero.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam owner announces two new restaurants for Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The owner of the acclaimed Lotus of Siam restaurant has announced two new concepts coming to Red Rock Casino next month. Bua Food Group says Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will open on Saturday, Feb. 18. "We are excited to continue on...
news3lv.com
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
news3lv.com
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual 'InSight' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosted its "InSight" event Wednesday night. It's an annual event that looks at economic trends and developments and sees what's coming for Henderson. Topics included inflation, housing, consolidated tax projections, interest, and unemployment rates. Newly elected Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero...
news3lv.com
Allegiant surprises child with 2000th Make-A-Wish flight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky 8-year-old is making their way to the valley to celebrate Make-A-Wish history. Allegiant Air is joining in a surprise celebration to mark the 2000th Make-A-Wish flight. Annabelle and her family arrived in Las Vegas at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Madonna adds second date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Madonna is getting into the groove when it comes to Las Vegas. The music superstar has added a second date at T-Mobile Arena as part of her upcoming global tour, Live Nation announced Thursday, citing overwhelming demand. The second show in Las Vegas for "The...
news3lv.com
Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
news3lv.com
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
news3lv.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open new sports bar at Horseshoe Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is welcoming Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open at the Las Vegas Strip resort this summer, Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday. The restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar, an MVP lounge for private events, and multiple TVs. It's...
news3lv.com
Medical help at Las Vegas shelter assists emergency services
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Medical care services at a Las Vegas shelter are helping reduce calls by a third for emergency services, according to the City of Las Vegas. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center started providing in-house medical services about 18 months ago. While the intent was to address the immediate health needs of those experiencing homelessness, it’s also providing another benefit for the medical system.
news3lv.com
Local group keeps heads high after not performing at MLK parade due to rain
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mother nature certainly put a damper on the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, and although one group couldn't perform because of the rain, they are still bringing that cheer. That group is Las Vegas Xplosion, whose headquarters is in North Las Vegas. Danielle Cherry is...
news3lv.com
City Council approves renovation, expansion project at Las Vegas Academy downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the City of Las Vegas have approved an upcoming project that will renovate and expand a historic downtown Las Vegas high school during a recent city council meeting. The city announced that a proposed project for the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts...
news3lv.com
Resorts World introduces $888K package for F1 weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas is joining the list of casino-hotels offering pricey luxury packages for the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year. The resort announced what it calls the "888 Experience," an $888,000 package centered around the Formula One race that will take over the Las Vegas Strip in November.
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is sounding the alarm for a new station making its way to the valley. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero joined the fire department in celebrating the grand opening of Station 87 on Wednesday. The open house event gave the community a first...
