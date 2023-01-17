ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Check out the spa at Four Seasons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual 'InSight' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosted its "InSight" event Wednesday night. It's an annual event that looks at economic trends and developments and sees what's coming for Henderson. Topics included inflation, housing, consolidated tax projections, interest, and unemployment rates. Newly elected Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero...
HENDERSON, NV
Allegiant surprises child with 2000th Make-A-Wish flight

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky 8-year-old is making their way to the valley to celebrate Make-A-Wish history. Allegiant Air is joining in a surprise celebration to mark the 2000th Make-A-Wish flight. Annabelle and her family arrived in Las Vegas at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open new sports bar at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is welcoming Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open at the Las Vegas Strip resort this summer, Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday. The restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar, an MVP lounge for private events, and multiple TVs. It's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Medical help at Las Vegas shelter assists emergency services

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Medical care services at a Las Vegas shelter are helping reduce calls by a third for emergency services, according to the City of Las Vegas. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center started providing in-house medical services about 18 months ago. While the intent was to address the immediate health needs of those experiencing homelessness, it’s also providing another benefit for the medical system.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Resorts World introduces $888K package for F1 weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas is joining the list of casino-hotels offering pricey luxury packages for the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year. The resort announced what it calls the "888 Experience," an $888,000 package centered around the Formula One race that will take over the Las Vegas Strip in November.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Henderson Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new station

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is sounding the alarm for a new station making its way to the valley. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero joined the fire department in celebrating the grand opening of Station 87 on Wednesday. The open house event gave the community a first...
HENDERSON, NV

