Dansville, MI

Basketball state rankings: Dansville girls move up to No. 1, Haslett and DeWitt in top 10

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
That’s definitely no longer the case.

The Aggies have continued to make an impression with their strong start and have moved up to No. 1 in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press girls basketball state poll.

Dansville shares the top spot in Division 3 Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, which dropped a pair of tight games last week to Division 2 programs that are part of the latest poll in Lake Fenton and Redford Westfield Prep.

The Aggies, who reached the state quarterfinals last season, are on a three-game winning streak and picked up key league victories last week over Portland St. Patrick and Laingsburg while improving to 9-1. Dansville has a two-game lead in the CMAC.

Dansville is one of three girls teams from Greater Lansing ranked in the top 10 of their divisions this week. DeWitt and Haslett, who meet Tuesday in a showdown of the area’s last two remaining unbeaten teams also are in the top 10 in their division.

DeWitt (8-0) is ranked No. 10 in Division 1, while Haslett checks in at No. 4 in Division 2 in this week’s rankings. Each of DeWitt's wins has come by 13 points, while Haslett has won all its game by at least 11 points.

Receiving votes outside the top 10 in their divisions are Holt (Division 1), Lansing Catholic (Division 2), Olivet (Division 2), Ithaca (Division 3), Portland St. Patrick (Division 4) and Fowler (Division 4).

Laingsburg, Olivet lead way

The inaugural boys state rankings of the season are headlined by CMAC leader Laingsburg and GLAC leader Olivet, who each open as top 10 teams.

Olivet, which entered Monday with a 9-0 mark, is No. 5 in Division 2. The Eagles have won each of their games by at least six points. Laingsburg, which has won all its games by double figures, is ranked No. 3 in Division 3.

Several other boys teams are receiving votes with Waverly, Grand Ledge and Okemos ranked as honorable mention teams in Division 1. Ionia is receiving votes in Division 2.

AP girls basketball poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Renaissance (3) (9-0) 71

2. Farmington Hills Mercy (10-0) 65

2. West Bloomfield (2) (9-2) 65

4. Rockford (9-1) 59

(tie) Flint Carman Ainsworth (7-0) 59

6. Lowell (10-0) 42

7. Grosse Pointe North (10-1) 41

8. East Grand Rapids (8-2) 40

8. Temperance Bedford (10-0) 40

10. DeWitt (9-0) 35

Others receiving votes: Wayne Memorial 15, Holland West Ottawa 14, Saline 12, Holt 6, Hudsonville 5, Traverse City Central 5, Utica Ford 4, Brighton 4, Hartland 3, Kalamazoo Central 3, Jackson Northwest 2, Howell 2, Grand Blanc 2, Rochester 2, Coldwater 1, Lake Orion 1, Muskegon 1, Northville 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (10-0) 75

2. Detroit Edison (8-2) 69

3. Chelsea (10-1) 62

4. Haslett (10-0) 58

5. Lake Fenton (12-0) 57

6. Frankenmuth (8-1) 47

7. Goodrich (10-0) 44

8. Vicksburg (10-0) 35

9. Tecumseh (8-2) 33

10. Escanaba (11-0) 18

Others receiving votes: Dearborn Divine Child 17, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 15, Redford Westfield Prep 12, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 10, Caro 10, North Branch 10, Lansing Catholic 7, Macomb Lutheran North 4, Romulus 3, Imlay City 3, Ludington 3, Detroit Country Day 2, Big Rapids 2, Standish-Sterling 2, Saginaw Swan Valley 1, Olivet 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Dansville (1) (9-1) 67

(tie) Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (2) (5-4) 67

3. Harbor Springs (1) (10-0) 61

4. Blissfield (11-1) 53

5. Hancock (9-1) 48

6. Evart (1) (10-1) 46

7. Buchanan (8-1) 42

8. Lake City (10-1) 38

9. Sanford-Meridian (9-1) 34

10. Calumet (8-1) 27

Others receiving votes: Kent City 25, Traverse City St. Francis 24, Ithaca 17, Hemlock 15, Ovid-Elsie 12, Niles Brandywine 8, Bronson 6, Reading 4, Mason County Central 2, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 2, McBain 1, Brooklyn Columbia Central 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Maple City Glen Lake (5) (8-1) 75

2. Kingston (9-0) 62

(tie) Baraga (8-2) 62

4. Morenci (10-0) 57

5. Gaylord St. Mary (8-2) 47

6. St. Charles (9-1) 45

7. Mackinaw City (9-0) 40

8. Norway (10-0) 38

(tie) Petersburg Summerfield (11-1) 38

10. Martin (8-1) 29

Others receiving votes: Mendon 20, Cedarville 18, Brethren 15, Fowler 14, Burton Genesee Christian 11, Carney-Nadeau 8, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 4, St. Ignace LaSalle 4, Genesee Christian 3, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 3, Ontonagon 2, Colon 2, Ewen-Trout Creek 1, Pittsford 1, Portland St. Patrick 1.

AP boys basketball state rankings

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Cass Tech (4) (10-0) 74

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-1) 65

3. Muskegon (1) (8-0) 64

4. Grand Haven (9-0) 58

5. North Farmington (7-1) 50

6. Grand Rapids Northview (9-1) 44

7. Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-1) 38

8. Grand Blanc (5-2) 35

9. Ann Arbor Huron (8-0) 30

(tie) Orchard Lake St. Mary's (5-3) 30

Others receiving votes: Kalamazoo Central 23, Lansing Waverly 20, Detroit Renaissance 11, Grand Ledge 9, Warren De La Salle 9, Hamtramck 8, Port Huron Northern 6, Rockford 6, Battle Creek Central 5, River Rouge 3, Petoskey 3, Okemos 3, Clarkston 2, Mattawan 2, Detroit Catholic Central 1, Temperance Bedford 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Romulus Summit Academy (3) (8-1) 72

2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (1) (8-1) 66

3. Ludington (1) (11-0) 59

4. Chelsea (9-0) 58

5. Olivet (9-0) 45

6. Onsted (8-1) 41

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-3) 39

8. Saginaw (10-2) 36

(tie) Richmond (8-1) 36

10. Goodrich (7-0) 28

Others receiving votes: Warren Lincoln 20, Cadillac 13, Grand Rapids Christian 13, Hart 12, Grand Rapids South Christian 11, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 9, Bridgeport 8, Big Rapids 8, Standish Sterling Central 7, Ionia 5, Flint Hamady 4, Wyoming Lee 3, Boyne City 2, Otsego 2, Benton Harbor 1, Chesaning 1, Tecumseh 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Loyola (6) (9-0) 90

2. Flint Beecher (8-1) 80

3. Laingsburg (10-0) 79

4. Iron Mountain (8-0) 66

5. Bad Axe (10-0) 59

6. New Haven (9-1) 53

7. Niles Brandywine (7-1) 33

(tie) Watervliet (6-0) 33

9. Traverse City St. Francis (6-1) 32

10. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (7-2) 28

Others receiving votes: Beal City 25, Napoleon 23, Blanchard Montabella 20, Riverview Gabriel Richard 19, Reading 16, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 12, Grandville Calvin Christian 10, Centreville 10, Mason County Central 7, Saginaw Nouvel 6, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 5, Benzonia Benzie Central 5, Ecorse 4, Reese 3, Cass City 1, Vassar 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Lake Leelanau St Mary (2) (9-0) 71

2. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (3) (7-1) 68

3. Powers North Central (7-0) 61

4. Genesee Christian (7-1) 55

5. Munising (10-0) 49

(tie) Taylor Trillium Academy (7-0) 49

7. Baldwin (8-0) 41

8. Painesdale Jeffers (7-0) 36

9. Hillman (5-1) 32

10. Gaylord St. Mary (8-1) 28

Others receiving votes: Mio Au Sable 23, Bellevue 16, Rudyard 13, Hillsdale Academy 11, Watersmeet 9, Pittsford 7, Kingston 6, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6, Mackinaw City 5, Ironwood 4, Byron Center Zion Christian 3, Litchfield 3, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 2, Ewen-Trout Creek 1, Kalamazoo Phoenix 1.

