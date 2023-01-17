See Iowa Republicans' agenda on LGBTQ education

Good morning, and welcome to the Iowa Legislature's second week.

We spared your inbox yesterday morning because of the MLK holiday. The Legislature was off, and so were we. But we're back in action today, with a public hearing expected at 5 p.m. on Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature education bill.

Speaking of education, you may have seen the story Katie and I published in Sunday's paper detailing Republicans' ambitious education agenda. A big part of that is the push to let families use taxpayer money to pay private school costs. But House Republicans have also released bills that focus on LGBTQ students.

One of those would prohibit schools from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade. It's similar to Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law.

Another bill would require parents to provide consent if their student asks to use new pronouns at school.

"We just want to protect these kids,” said Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City. “We want to give them their innocence as long as we can."

But critics like Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy for the LGBTQ organization One Iowa, describe the legislation as “the Big Brother bills.”

“It’s really all about censorship and surveillance,” Crow said.

This is Stephen. Feel free to reach me at sgrubermil@registermedia.com with your thoughts.