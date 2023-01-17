See Iowa Republicans' agenda on LGBTQ education

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good morning, and welcome to the Iowa Legislature's second week.

We spared your inbox yesterday morning because of the MLK holiday. The Legislature was off, and so were we. But we're back in action today, with a public hearing expected at 5 p.m. on Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature education bill.

Speaking of education, you may have seen the story Katie and I published in Sunday's paper detailing Republicans' ambitious education agenda. A big part of that is the push to let families use taxpayer money to pay private school costs. But House Republicans have also released bills that focus on LGBTQ students.

One of those would prohibit schools from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade. It's similar to Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law.

Another bill would require parents to provide consent if their student asks to use new pronouns at school.

"We just want to protect these kids,” said Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City. “We want to give them their innocence as long as we can."

But critics like Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy for the LGBTQ organization One Iowa, describe the legislation as “the Big Brother bills.”

“It’s really all about censorship and surveillance,” Crow said.

This is Stephen. I hope you'll give that story a read. And check out my article from Friday morning's inauguration ceremony, which saw Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg sworn in for their second terms. Feel free to reach me at sgrubermil@registermedia.com with your thoughts.

JR Turtles
4d ago

Dear Trumpublicans: Homophobia and transphobia are treatable illnesses. Please consult with a licensed mental health care professional for more information and help. You don't have to suffer.

