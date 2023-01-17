ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Restaurant group addresses concerns on plans to open at once-troubled hotel

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172oCQ_0kGrxPQW00

Restaurant group addresses neighbors' concerns about plans at once-troubled hotel 02:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant group's plans to open a new venue at the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel has come under the microscope.

The River North hotel was a known hotspot for violence during the height of the pandemic. Now, as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, neighbors are worried about what the plans for a restaurant group moving into the hotel really look like.

The neighbors are concerned about the history of violence and illegal activity at the hotel. We uncovered the fines and sanctions they faced - ultimately settling with the city.

They are in good standing now.

So Molina asked the restaurant group directly about neighbors' concerns.

From shootings inside to violent crimes such as armed robbery and sexual assault, we have told you about issues reported at the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel, 660 N. State St.

Eventually, the city was forced to step in. Guests were required, at one point, to sign agreements at check-in stating they didn't have a weapon and wouldn't throw a party in their room.

On Sept. 1, 2021, the city and hotel reached a settlement. The hotel has been in good standing since the spring of 2022, with a plan of operation addressing those issues in place.

But permits for the LM Restaurant Group to open a new rooftop bar and restaurant at the hotel has a residents concerned again – and reaching out to the city permits.

The hotel workers' union mailed a flyer to residents in the area - concerned about the party venue on the roof, and referring to the hotel as a "bad neighbor."

The union, UNITE HERE Local 1, issued this statement:

"UNITE HERE local 1 is not currently negotiating a contract with the Eurostars Chicago Magnificent Mile. We believe that all hotel workers in Chicago deserve to work for employers who fully comply with local regulations. We also believe that Chicago deserves a hotel industry with high standards.

"The proposed restaurant and party venue are to be operated by LM River North, LLC as part of LM Restaurant Group. The Eurostars Chicago Magnificent Mile is operated by Golden Mile Hotels, LLC. On the webpage for the proposed Twenty-Six venue on the roof of the Eurostars, LM Restaurant Group advertised that guests could "dance the night away on top of the town." The most recent nuisance abatement plan that Golden Mile Hotels, LLC, signed with the city prohibits 'live or amplified music on the outdoor patio' and operating 'as a nightclub or dance club.' After we alerted the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and Alderman Brendan Reilly, the website was changed to remove the reference to dancing. I have attached a screenshot of the original webpage and the updated version.

"The Municipal Code of Chicago includes provisions to ensure that neighbors are consulted about new developments. In particular, the code specifies that applicants for public place of amusement and liquor licenses must post notice 'in a place clearly visible from the public way.' Notices about LM River North LLC's public place of amusement and liquor license applications were posted below eye level, behind a valet stand, and between a cloth awning and a metal partition covered in large planter boxes. I have attached photos showing the placement of the notices. We have also informed Alderman Reilly and BACP about the placement of the notices. Based on the application date, the 35-day period in which neighbors can object to either license ends Tuesday, January 10."

A spokesperson for the River North Residents Association said they have heard the same concerns, and "a number of changes to their plan of operation are being recommended." This was their full statement:

"At the end of the day, the goal is to reassure neighbors that their understandable concerns are considered and addressed, while supporting responsible hospitality operators who will contribute to the local economy without negatively impacting quality of life."

"RNRA is well aware of past issues involving the hotel at 660 N State and has been engaged in a dialogue with representatives of LM Restaurant Group and Alderman Reilly's office for several weeks. Based on these ongoing discussions, a number of changes to their plan of operation are being recommended, with the goal of improving security, and mitigating negative external impacts involving noise, lighting, and pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

"Surrounding residents have legitimate concerns based on the history with this location, and one effective way to address such concerns is to ensure that venues are managed by high-quality hospitality operators. LM has operated a number of successful establishments in Chicago, including a restaurant called Troquet at Clark and Huron, without harmful impacts to the surrounding community. The proposed River North Bistro should operate in a similar fashion as a full-service restaurant. The 26th floor space will not be open to the public and will only be used for private, invitation-only gatherings such as corporate events and weddings. The recommended plan of operation would prohibit guest DJs, bottle service, cover charges, entry lines, outdoor amplified music, all-you-can-drink packages, and other elements commonly associated with nightclubs or dance clubs.

"The top priority for RNRA, as we know is also true for Alderman Reilly, is protecting safety and quality of life for those who live and work in this neighborhood. Responsible hospitality operators are welcome in River North, as long as they demonstrate good corporate citizenship."

So we reached out to LM Restaurant Group ourselves and learned there are actually no plans for a top-floor bar or club. A spokesperson said the space on the top floor will only be used for private events…not a late night bar or club.

LM Restaurant Group director of branding and communications Lauren Hammond issued this statement:

"LM Restaurant Group is excited to be opening two projects at the Eurostars Magnificent Mile Hotel in River North. Twenty Six, the event venue on the top floor, will be for private events only and is well suited for corporate meetings, cocktail receptions and small weddings. LM Catering & Events, the team behind Chicago event venues, City View Loft, Lacuna Events, LM Studio and the upcoming Sky on Nine in Rosemont, will handle all food and beverage operations at Twenty Six, outside catering will not be permitted.

"The ground floor restaurant, River North Bistro, is a family friendly American bistro focusing on approachable contemporary cuisine. It is the second location of LM's popular bistro concept which can also be seen at Grant Park Bistro, located on the ground floor of the Le Méridien Essex. Other restaurants in LM's portfolio include Land & Lake Kitchen, on the ground floor of the LondonHouse Hotel, Land & Lake Andersonville, Land & Lake Ravenswood and the forthcoming Land & Lake Rosemont in the newly renovated Holiday Inn/Staybridge Suites in Rosemont.

Having previously owned and operated a restaurant in River North for a number of years, Troquet River North in the Hotel Felix, LM is excited to be back in the neighborhood and looks forward to once again being a part of this vibrant community for many years to come."

We never heard back from the Eurostars Hotel.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Current, former residents of Hyde Park building filing lawsuit after being displaced during winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Current and former residents of a Hyde Park apartment building are expected to file a class action lawsuit against the management company.It comes after they were displaced during last month's dangerous winter storm that hit before Christmas. The storm brought dangerously cold temperatures and high winds. Residents of the Algonquin Apartments in Hyde Park saw their power and heat go out on that Friday and then again on Saturday before some were displaced.Those residents and former residents now planning to file a lawsuit in the Cook County Circuit Court Thursday morning against MAC Property Management LLC, they say, over...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Village of Manhattan Welcomes McDonald’s to Community Signaling New Opportunities for Growth and Dining Options

At the January 17 th meeting of the Village of Manhattan Board, Trustees approved a special use permit and site plan for the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant at 440 West North Street, also known as Rt. 52, and is located just north of Manhattan’s downtown. This action follows many months of work to attract this new franchise to town and represents another step forward in diversifying dining options for local residents and visitors to town.
MANHATTAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago says 'au revoir' to Paris-themed Metra station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to say "au revoir" to the Paris-themed entranceway to Metra's Van Buren station.Chicago's City Council approved a plan to renovate the station, located steps from the Art Institute, on Wednesday, but keeping the entranceway was not in the cards.Metra said it plans to remove it as soon as construction begins, but say it's committed to funding a reinstallation project at the city's request.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a South Side towing company that was operating without a license. Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway. That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.One orange sign says the towing company was ordered closed on Dec. 29,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park residents sue apartment complex after power outage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's more information on a power outage at a Hyde Park apartment complex, forcing residents to move out for weeks.CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Hyde Park where those tenants are demanding the management company give them more than just answers.Temperatures right before Christmas were well below zero. That's when residents inside two buildings were sent out into the cold. Some didn't come back for weeks. The lights are on now, but not when residents needed them most at the Algonquin Apartments in Hyde Park. On Christmas Eve, about 180 residents were evacuated, in the dark, when the building...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South suburban couple fit to be tied after Kia is stolen, ripped apart

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- You likely already know you could be a target for thieves if you own a Kia or Hyundai. Within five days earlier this month, more than 20 such cars were stolen on the West and Northwest sides. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with another victim from the south suburbs – who said the thieves tried to steal her Kia twice, failed, and ended up coming back. Charles Luckette and Belinda Starkley's Kia sedan now has a broken back window with a black plastic bag over it. Getting it on the road required fresh...
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Olive Harvey College hosting COVID, Flu vaccine clinic this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you still need to get your flu shot or COVID booster make plans to head to Olive Harvey College Saturday.They're hosting a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone from Chicago can get a dose of either vaccine.Registration is recommended but walk-ins are allowed as space permits.You can register online at the City of Chicago website.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Proposed city pilot program would place cameras on buses to catch parking violators

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to use cameras on Chicago Transit Authority buses to enforce traffic laws.After the City Council meeting Wednesday, the mayor touted the new Smart Streets Pilots Ordinance, which would use CTA bus cameras to identify and ticket cars in bike lanes, bus lanes, bus stops, and crosswalks."As traffic fatalities have risen at an alarming rate both locally and nationally in recent years, it is critically important that Chicago use every tool available to improve safety for all road users," Lightfoot said in a news release. "That's why we are proud to introduce an ordinance...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago cyclists file lawsuit against city, ComEd over illegal parking in bike lanes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bike safety advocate are calling for new safety measures.They say the death of a young girl last summer, highlights the dangers they face every day. CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Streeterville with new details on a lawsuit filed by her parents, and some new proposals to protect bicyclists.Cyclists will tell you bike lanes in Chicago are routinely blocked by cars, trucks, you name it. In fact, the group Bike Lane Uprising  has documented more than 33,000 cases over the past five years.One case last summer led to the death of a three-year-old girl. Now, there's a new...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
140K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy