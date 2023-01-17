Police investigate St. Charles home invasion 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In northwest suburban St. Charles, officers are investigating a home invasion and shooting.

Officers believe three people entered an apartment, through an unlocked sliding glass door on Saturday. They then zip-tied the hands of everyone inside, and demanded items from them.

When a 25-year-old man showed up at the house to help, there was an exchange of gunfire. He was shot and remains hospitalized.

One of the suspects was also shot, and died.

A third person is now facing home invasion and attempted first degree murder charges.