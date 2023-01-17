ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

Police investigate St. Charles home invasion

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avaoW_0kGrxM1Z00

Police investigate St. Charles home invasion 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In northwest suburban St. Charles, officers are investigating a home invasion and shooting.

Officers believe three people entered an apartment, through an unlocked sliding glass door on Saturday. They then zip-tied the hands of everyone inside, and demanded items from them.

When a 25-year-old man showed up at the house to help, there was an exchange of gunfire. He was shot and remains hospitalized.
One of the suspects was also shot, and died.

A third person is now facing home invasion and attempted first degree murder charges.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

12-year-old boy shot when family member's gun goes off in pocket at South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild incident that was caught on camera, a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father at a South Side gas station overnight.Police said around midnight Thursday into Friday, the boy was at the Clark gas station at 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, when a gun went off in the man's pocket.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the boy just suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.But police records obtained by CBS 2 show it...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested in Connection to Two Different 7-Eleven Robberies in Joliet

A 50-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to two different armed robberies at a Joliet 7-Eleven in the span of just a couple of day. Johnathan Steele has been charged with Armed Robbery (2 Counts), Armed Violence, Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to deliver, and an active Federal Probation Violation Warrant.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim's AirTag credited with leading police to robbery suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two robbery suspects were in police custody late Wednesday after a wild car chase led to a violent crash in the Brighton Park neighborhood.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the suspects might have gotten away – if not for an inconspicuous item in a victim's purse.That item was an Apple tracker, which allowed police to figure out where the suspects were the entire time.The suspects were in a black Jeep that flipped over at 31st Street and Wentworth Avenue next to the Dan Ryan Expressway. Their joyride ended after the Jeep crashed into another car.Hours before the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old man dies after shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of South Wabash, when the 19-year-old heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 person injured in shooting across from Chicago's Hirsch High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports it happened after 3:30 Thursday afternoon across the street from Hirsch High School in the 7900 block of South Dobson. Police are focusing the investigation on a black Dodge which had its back window shot out. Also involved, a four-door Ford pick-up truck. Police said the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger when he crashed into a stolen Ford F150. The 19-year-old left the car and suspects fired shots from the truck, hitting the 19-year-old. No one is in custody.  The Chicago Fire Department said one gunshot victim to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.This is a developing story.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after police say he was shot by off-duty CPD officer who intervened in robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died two days after police said he attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood and went on to be shot by an off-duty Chicago Police officer.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death of Leevon Smith, 39, of the Bronzeville neighborhood.The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near 90th and Loomis streets.The Chicago Police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building, according to police.The officer took out their gun, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a struggle ensued over the officer's gun.The suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, initially in serious condition. The officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for observation.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the scene of the shooting and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.The CPD said the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking.Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns tried to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, police said.The victim had a gun and fired about eight shots at the suspects, who fled in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects abandoned the car in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.The suspects then got into a white, older model Dodge Charger driven by an unknown subject and fled the area. The Charger appeared to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.Police said they don't know if any of the suspects were shot during the incident. The victim was not injured.The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Villa Park boy, 13, accused of making threats to another boy and his family

VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy from Villa Park stood accused Wednesday of threatening another boy and his family.The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the boy appeared a detention hearing Wednesday morning, where DuPage County Judge Demetrios Paonushis ordered that he be detained at least until his next court date. He is charged with two counts of Class 4 Felony disorderly conduct.Villa Park police said on Tuesday, they learned the 13-year-old had made a threat to the other boy and his family. Prosecutors said it happened during a Snapchat group vide, in which a verbal quarrel between...
VILLA PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots suspect in attempted robbery in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a suspect who attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The incident, which is still under investigation, unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. along West 90th Street near South Loomis.The Chicago police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, according to police.The officer produced their firearm, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New details in Chicago violent attack where suspect yelled homophobic slurs, smashed glass door with hammer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details in an incident, as the community rallies to support a bar in Rogers Park, the scene of a possible hate crime.The owner of R Public House said two people were trying to come into the bar when a man started harassing them and yelling homophobic slurs.Customers asked the man to leave, but he came back with a hammer and tried to break out the front door. The owner said it was so loud, people thought it was gunshots."Unfortunately, this kind of rhetoric and instances are so fresh in people's minds, that everyone just started running to the back of restaurant," said R Public House owner Renee Labrana.No one was hurt.In a tweet titled "Love is Love" R Public House thanked everyone for an outpouring of support, and that any money raised beyond the cost of the door will be donated to the organization  A Just Harvest in Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
140K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy