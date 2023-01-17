ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Seeing Cody Bellinger in a Different Uniform Proves to Be Tough for Fans in LA

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjV5c_0kGrxHbw00

Belli is now a Cub; will LA fans ever get used to it?

It’s been a tough offseason for the Dodgers and their fans. LA lost top shortstop free agent Trea Turner to the Phillies and long-time Dodger third baseman and fan favorite Justin Turner to the Boston Red Sox. Both those losses were crushing, and none hurt the worst than losing former MVP, all-star, and 2017 NL ROTY Cody Bellinger.

Belli was non-tendered by the Dodgers in mid-November and signed with the Chicago Cubs in mid-December. Cody had a forgettable past three seasons, and even though he was unplayable on the offensive side of things, fans and the organization hoped he’d turn it around. Unfortunately, he didn’t, which led to his non-tender.

On Saturday, the Cubs hosted their annual fan fest for the first time since 2020. Cub fans were able to see some familiar faces and new ones, including Cody Bellinger, who donned his Cubs uniform for the first time in public, and Dodger fans were in their feelings.

All we can hope for is for Cody to return to some form of his former self. He was considered one of the best ball players in the league from his rookie year to 2019. He’s only 27 years old, so he can certainly turn it around, and maybe a change of scenery is what Cody needs.

If you want to see Belli in a Cubs uniform for the first time, you don’t have to wait too long into the regular season. The Cubs will be coming to Chavez Ravine from April 14-16 for a three-game weekend series.

We hope Cody has a better 2023 season, just not when he faces the Boys in Blue.

