ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Man walks away on own after pickup gets stuck in floodwater near Indian Canyon

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8Qr0_0kGrxFqU00

A man was able to get to safety on his own after his pick-up truck got stuck in flood water on North Indian Canyon Drive Monday afternoon.

Captain Nathan Gunkel of Palm Springs Fire said he and other firefighters responded to help the man, whose pickup had gotten stuck in floodwater. However, by the time the firefighters were driving up, the man had already managed to get to safety and meet the firefighters. He was not injured and told responders there was no one else in the car.

The car got stuck about 100-200 yards west of Indian Canyon Drive south of the intersection of Indian Canyon Drive and Garnet Road. Indian Canyon has been closed at Garnet because of flooding since Saturday but Gunkel said the driver appeared to have attempted to go south through the wash west of the road before getting stuck in floodwaters on the wash. By the time the firefighters arrived, the water was over the truck's hood, Gunkel said.

"It was at least three feet deep and it's moving quick, too," he said.

The truck will likely remain in the spot where it is stuck, as it is not safe to try to remove it while the flood waters remain so high.

Indian Canyon Drive is closed between Garnet Road and Sunrise Parkway. North Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino are also closed through the wash.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow

Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
sbcfire.org

Crews Rescue Dog after being Swept Away into Storm Drain

Monday afternoon San Bernardino crews were dispatched to a public service call for a dog lost in a storm drain. Seamus a one-year old Australian Shepard was swept away in a storm drain after running away from his owner on a walk. Before his dog mom could grab him, he found his way into an adjacent flood control basin and began floating away in fast moving waters. The owners began searching & crews were dispatched to assist.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal

(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire. Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert

We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

SB neighborhood to get street, sidewalk improvements

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7.5 million in infrastructure improvements targeted for a San Bernardino neighborhood. San Bernardino Heights will receive more than 20 linear miles of roadway and concrete work for sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps, gutters, guard railing and painting, according to Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
One Green Planet

Arrest Warrant Out for Man Who Threw Pit Bull Over Razor Wire Fence

An arrest warrant is out after a surveillance camera caught someone throwing a pit bull over a razor wire fence in Riverside, California. California officials say that the surveillance camera caught the exact moment a man threw a dog over a wire fence at a cell tower and abandoned the dog. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RDAS) said that maintenance workers managed to find the 8-year-old pit bull mix after less than 2 hours.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County

Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs

Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash

(CNS) – A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder Wednesday. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
PALM DESERT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Thieves Use Pickup Truck to Drag Away ATMs

Dramatic new video Wednesday shows a pair of thieves who are stealing ATMs. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire. On Sunday around 10:45 p.m., two men in a white pickup truck were seen using tie down straps...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation

A shooting outside the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage was under investigation Friday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 a shooting left bullet holes in a car. Deputies were called to the 32200 block of Bob Hope Drive at Ramon at 3:03 a.m.  Video shows the shooting appears The post Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
foxla.com

Corona residents evacuated after retaining wall collapses

CORONA, Calif. - Eight families were evacuated Monday afternoon after a retaining wall collapsed in a Corona neighborhood, fire officials said. The wall collapsed following a series of torrential storms that drenched California, causing flooding and severe damage to the state’s 58 counties. In the northern part of the state, the storms became deadly.
CORONA, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy