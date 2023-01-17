A day of service: Lubbock, Texas Tech community work on Martin Luther King Day

Lubbockites showed up in force on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to volunteer for a cause King himself was passionate about.

Dozens came out to East Lubbock Monday for a day of service, helping construct several homes for Habitat for Humanity, building fences, assembling porch railings and fulfilling other basic construction needs.

Christy Reeves, the executive director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, said King was passionate about equitable and affordable housing as a way to promote racial equality. She said serving in East Lubbock on MLK Day is the perfect way to honor him.

"The volunteers just showed up big time," Reeves said.

Texas Tech, in celebrating its Centennial through service, joined forces with Habitat for the project. Members of the Red Raider Volleyball team, women's soccer and Tech football participated in the service event Monday during a day off from classes.

Tyler McCollum, Rocco Falabella, Connor Mills and Josh Fabian were building fence behind one of the homes Monday morning. The four Tech students are all members of the men's club soccer team on campus.

"Today we don't have any classes, we don't have anything going on, so we thought we'd just come out and help out Habitat for Humanity," Falabella, a sophomore member of the club, said.

"There are people that probably need this more than we do, and if we have the time and we have the resources, we might as well do it for them," sophomore Tyler McCollum added. "And selfishly, it does feel good to come out here and help and do your part."

Soccer club freshman Connor Mills said he feels it's important for the Tech community to give back to the Lubbock community, which he said are one in the same — especially on a day honoring a man who gave his life to service.

"Lubbock is such a community-based town, so I think it's really important," Mills said. "A lot of other schools might not have that same opportunity because maybe they're just in such big areas, and we can really impact the community since the college is so big here."

"A lot of people might take advantage of it, (saying), 'Oh, it's just a day off of school,' and that sort of thing," Mills added. "But I just don't think they realize it's Martin Luther King Day and we should be giving back. That's why we have the day off. It's not just for us to relax."

Sandra Chatham, home ownership coordinator with Lubbock Habitat, said the volunteers' efforts are crucial not only to helping Lubbockites get into decent, affordable housing, but also for a larger goal of revitalizing East Lubbock.

"If you turn off on the wrong street, you might turn up on Vietnam," Chatham said. "Those are the areas we're trying to bring new life to.

"But that's where it becomes One Lubbock — it takes all of us and we can't do it by ourselves. We're all brothers and sisters and we got to help each other out," she added.