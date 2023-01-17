Coming off last week's comeback conquests, No. 7 Texas heads to No. 12 Iowa State

No. 7 Texas at No. 12 Iowa State

7 p.m. Tuesday, Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa)

TV/radio: ESPN+ / 104.9

About the series: Texas leads 27-19. Texas and Iowa State split their two games last season as each team successfully defended their home court.

About the Longhorns: Texas rallied from a double-digit deficit in both of last week's games. Texas was down by 18 points in a 79-75 win over TCU and trailed by 12 in an eventual 72-70 win over Texas Tech. ... Guard Jabari Rice was named the Big 12 newcomer of the week on Monday. The sixth-year transfer from New Mexico State averaged 16.5 points in the two games last week. ... Texas is shooting 48.4% from the floor and boasts the No. 25 field goal percentage in the country. ... Hunter played for Iowa State last season before transferring to Texas. ... The Longhorns are 4-1 away from Moody Center.

About the Cyclones: Three of Iowa State's last four conference games — 63-60 and 69-67 wins over Oklahoma and TCU and a 62-60 loss to Kansas — have been one-possession contests. ... The 19.44 turnovers that Iowa State is forcing each game is third-best nationally. TCU (17.12) and Texas (17.06) are the only other Big 12 teams averaging more than 17 forced turnovers. ... Four players (Kalscheur, Holmes, Osunniyi and senior forward Tre King) have scored 1,000 points in college. ... Iowa State is 9-0 at home.

— Danny Davis