WEAR
29-year-old Pensacola man in critical condition after crash on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway Thursday night. The crash happened on Blue Angel Parkway and Highway 98 at around 5:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was traveling by motorcycle south on the right...
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 2-year-old girl, 25-year-old woman safely located in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 25-year-old Nykeria Toles and her 2-year-old daughter Nyla Dacres have been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 2-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman Thursday night. 25-year-old Nykeria Toles and her 2-year-old daughter Nyla Dacres are believed to be...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist pleads no contest to charges of inappropriately touching patients
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles will not head to trial for charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. Stamitoles, 65, entered a plea of no contest Friday morning. He will now be sentenced next Friday. Stamitoles was already convicted in October of inappropriately...
WEAR
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98 in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday night. The crash took place in front of the Legacy on the Bay apartments on Highway 98 at around 6:30 p.m. Okaloosa County deputies say the man was hit by a car heading...
WEAR
Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member
FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
Florida Woman Arrested With Stolen Scratch-Off Tickets, Meth In A “Hide-A-Can”
A Florida woman has been arrested after a traffic stop resulted in stolen lottery tickets and vape pens from her employer, as well as methamphetamine. According to investigators, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Javonnia Peak and Sgt. Joe Milonas were working enforcement on Interstate 10
WEAR
Deputies: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Escambia County Dollar General
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside a Dollar General in Escambia County on Wednesday, according to deputies. The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Dollar General on Lillian Highway. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded for an armed robbery. A woman was reportedly walking...
WEAR
Deputies investigating 'suspicious' fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Escambia County Wednesday. It happened at a home on Prieto Drive in Warrington around 2 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue says one pet died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
WEAR
Crestview woman charged in crash killing 38-year-old motorcyclist
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A 55-year-old Crestview woman was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter for a crash last year that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Fort Walton Beach man. 55-year-old Ellie Ainsworth, of Crestview, was arrested by Crestview police Thursday in reference to a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed. Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed. The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an...
Man charged with attempted murder in December shooting
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man and shooting into a home.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
WEAR
Pensacola Police Department adds more patrol officers downtown
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is adding more patrol officers to the downtown area. The department has had two officers on foot patrol. Now they'll have four. The Pensacola City Council approved the expense Tuesday night. "They have done a phenomenal job as far as finding problems and...
WEAR
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
WEAR
Man charged with attempted homicide for December shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide for a shooting in Escambia County in late December. Sabastian Scott LaFountain was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon in public. The incident happened...
Update: Man who stabbed woman more than 100 times sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman about 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing of Alisha Gomez. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. Gomez was described as […]
WEAR
Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning. Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn...
Man who tried to kidnap girl at bus stop takes plea deal
A Pensacola man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at a bus stop will be sentenced in February after taking a plea deal.
