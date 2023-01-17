ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98 in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday night. The crash took place in front of the Legacy on the Bay apartments on Highway 98 at around 6:30 p.m. Okaloosa County deputies say the man was hit by a car heading...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member

FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Crestview woman charged in crash killing 38-year-old motorcyclist

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A 55-year-old Crestview woman was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter for a crash last year that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Fort Walton Beach man. 55-year-old Ellie Ainsworth, of Crestview, was arrested by Crestview police Thursday in reference to a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed. Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed. The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Police Department adds more patrol officers downtown

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is adding more patrol officers to the downtown area. The department has had two officers on foot patrol. Now they'll have four. The Pensacola City Council approved the expense Tuesday night. "They have done a phenomenal job as far as finding problems and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Update: Man who stabbed woman more than 100 times sentenced to life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman about 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing of Alisha Gomez. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. Gomez was described as […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning. Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy