Welcome, Musers, to the final column of 2022. It’s the end of a year, the beginning of a new one and here are musings for a better world, a better day, a better moment. First, I muse joyfully about 2023 being a year where we have no more mass shootings, where gun safety and activists stop the nonsense of normalizing weapons of mass destruction. We no longer have smoking sections in restaurants, let’s not have killing in schools, in malls, in grocery stores, at parades, in the safety of our homes.

ALASKA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO