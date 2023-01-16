Read full article on original website
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
clevelandmagazine.com
First Look: Planet Fitness to Open a Cleveland Location
The well-known gym franchise is contributing to Downtown’s living atmosphere. By Gracie Wilson. Planet Fitness is recognized for its purple and yellow atmosphere and judgment-free lifestyle, and now it will open doors Downtown for those looking to have easy access to a health and wellness facility. Located at 11451...
Parma Heights considers restricting future car wash construction
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- How many car washes does a community truly need?. That’s the question being asked by City Council as it considers legislation limiting the number of such facilities in Parma Heights. The ordinance under consideration comes after last year’s car wash construction moratorium, which is set...
1920s bungalow ‘embodies the spirit of Gates Mills’ - House of the Week
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- For buyers looking for the charm and character of an older home, but with the modern interior and amenities of new construction, the bungalow at 1439 Chagrin River Road ticks all the boxes. “The home embodies the spirit of Gates Mills,” says listing agent Karen Eagle...
cleveland19.com
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
Raising Cane's to Open in Amherst This Year
You get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger
Cleveland schools seeks approval for demolition of former John F. Kennedy High School
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former home to John F. Kennedy High School and its recreation center could be torn down soon. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is scheduled to go before the City Planning Commission on Friday to seek approval for demolition of the historic buildings located on Harvard Avenue near the Lee-Harvard Shopping Center.
First of three Big Creek detention basins slated for 2023 construction
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Design work for the first of three planned detention basins to ease years of residential flooding along Big Creek Parkway in Middleburg Heights is nearly done, and city officials anticipate going out to bid in the spring, followed by construction later this year. Plans were...
Boil alert lifted in Strongsville, Brunswick communities
Residents living in the affected areas are advised to use bottled water, or boil tap water for at least three minutes before drinking it or using it to cook or brush teeth.
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to hire nonprofit to run Cleveland-owned Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
cleveland19.com
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
North Olmsted expected to eliminate tax abatement for new residential construction
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Nearly a decade after North Olmsted eliminated tax abatement on residential remodeling, tax abatement opportunities on new construction of dwellings containing three or fewer housing units remained on the books. The latter language could soon change, with City Council expected to approve amendments to North Olmsted’s...
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
Morning Journal
Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain
Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
News-Herald.com
Red Creek Bar and Grill named Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year
Red Creek Bar and Grill has welcomed local residents and provided food to community groups in nearly seven years of business, and later this month its efforts will be recognized by the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce. The Painesville Township restaurant was selected by the Award Committee to receive...
Pickleball passion comes with a price tag
It may be known as a sport for, well, retirees but pickleball has risen in popularity in every age group. Now, it is the fastest-growing sport in the country.
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
