Medina, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

First Look: Planet Fitness to Open a Cleveland Location

The well-known gym franchise is contributing to Downtown’s living atmosphere. By Gracie Wilson. Planet Fitness is recognized for its purple and yellow atmosphere and judgment-free lifestyle, and now it will open doors Downtown for those looking to have easy access to a health and wellness facility. Located at 11451...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain

Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
LORAIN, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH

