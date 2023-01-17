ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Rep. Gerhard Wants Gun Ownership Rights Restored To ‘Ex-Felons’ Like Him

CONCORD – State Rep. Jason Gerhard, R-Northfield, testified Friday on House Bill 144 that he sponsored to restore “firearm ownership rights to ex-felons.”. “I’m here to speak on restoring firearm ownership rights to ex-felons, non-violent ex-felons, emphasizing the non-violent part,” Gerhard told members of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. The hearing was in the Legislative Office Building.
PLAINFIELD, NH
Notable NH Deaths: Long-time Jefferson Town Clerk; Former Salem Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
SALEM, NH
Biden Nominates Former NH Attorney General to First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals

(Manchester, NH) – President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Delaney to serve as a judge on the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Delaney currently works as Director and Chair of the Litigation Department of McLane Middleton, based in Manchester, where he has worked since 2013. Delaney served as Attorney General of New Hampshire from 2009 to 2013 and as Legal Counsel to Governor John Lynch from 2006 to 2009.
MANCHESTER, NH
Enforcement Actions Filed Against Hate Group for NH Civil Rights Act Violations in Portsmouth

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport announce the initiation of an enforcement action by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against the National Social Club-131 (NSC-131), Christopher Hood, and Leo Anthony Cullinan for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act and conspiring to violate the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group Shuttering Press, Will Print Out of State

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
HUDSON, NH
More Accountability Needed before Expanding Education Freedom Accounts, Panel Told

CONCORD — More accountability and oversight is needed before expanding the state’s two-year-old Education Freedom Account program opponents to two bills said Thursday. The controversial program, which is one of the most expansive voucher programs in the country, has served about 3,000 students in its first two years, and has cost the state $24 million — well over budget — with a projected cost of $30 million a year for the next biennial budget.
CONCORD, NH
Judge Vacates Traudt’s 2008 Conviction for Assaulting Lebanon Police Chief Roberts

After 15 years of filing motions, lawsuits and conducting his own investigation, Scott Traudt’s 2008 assault conviction against the now Lebanon police chief has been vacated by a judge. Grafton Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein vacated Traudt’s conviction in a Jan. 3 order. Bornstein said discipline against then-Lebanon...
LEBANON, NH
AG IDs Female Body Found in Bedford in 1971, Asks Help Finding Her Killer

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Colonel Nathan Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police, and Chief John Bryfonski of the Bedford Police Department announce that investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body discovered in Bedford, New Hampshire, in 1971. With forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, investigators have now identified this young woman as Katherine Ann Alston (26) of Boston, Massachusetts.
BEDFORD, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

