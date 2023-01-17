Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State Rep. Gerhard Wants Gun Ownership Rights Restored To ‘Ex-Felons’ Like Him
CONCORD – State Rep. Jason Gerhard, R-Northfield, testified Friday on House Bill 144 that he sponsored to restore “firearm ownership rights to ex-felons.”. “I’m here to speak on restoring firearm ownership rights to ex-felons, non-violent ex-felons, emphasizing the non-violent part,” Gerhard told members of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. The hearing was in the Legislative Office Building.
Notable NH Deaths: Long-time Jefferson Town Clerk; Former Salem Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Biden Nominates Former NH Attorney General to First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals
(Manchester, NH) – President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Delaney to serve as a judge on the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Delaney currently works as Director and Chair of the Litigation Department of McLane Middleton, based in Manchester, where he has worked since 2013. Delaney served as Attorney General of New Hampshire from 2009 to 2013 and as Legal Counsel to Governor John Lynch from 2006 to 2009.
Ex-Spaulding Academy Worker Sentenced for Causing Serious Injury to Children
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Merrimack County Superior Court sentenced has Thomas John Ball Poirier (age 41) of Tilton, New Hampshire, to serve two consecutive terms of two-to-four-years in the New Hampshire State Prison for causing serious bodily injury to two children. Poirier was formerly employed at...
Manchester Man Accused of Burning Face, Body of Boy, 7
A Manchester man has been charged with causing significant burns to the face and body of a seven-year-old boy who was not conscious or breathing when police arrived Tuesday, according to a Manchester police news release. On Thursday, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, who is known to the victim, was arrested, police...
Enforcement Actions Filed Against Hate Group for NH Civil Rights Act Violations in Portsmouth
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport announce the initiation of an enforcement action by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against the National Social Club-131 (NSC-131), Christopher Hood, and Leo Anthony Cullinan for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act and conspiring to violate the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.
Bailed Homeless Manchester Man Arrested for Loitering
On January 17, 2023 at approximately 11 PM, Manchester Police responded to 271. Cedar St. a report of an unwanted person. The reporting party told officers that someone was initially sleeping in a 3rd floor hallway. and then started banging on an apartment door. Officers saw a man meeting the...
The Splaine Brothers Tell Why NH’s First-in-the-Nation Presidential Primary Matters
Keeping New Hampshire first is the goal of the man who created legislation that assures that the state will continue to be the home of the first presidential primary nationally. Podcast producer Roger Wood speaks with Portsmouth natives Jim Splaine and John Splaine, his brother. Both are political experts. Born...
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group Shuttering Press, Will Print Out of State
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
Judge: Manchester Can Evict Homeless From Downtown Sidewalks
Superior Court Judge John Kissinger ruled Tuesday that the eviction of about 50 people living in tents on Manchester sidewalks can go ahead. The encampment is outside the Families in Transition shelter in the area of Pine and Manchester streets in downtown. “The Court believes the city should continue to...
AG, Portsmouth Chief To Detail Investigation Into Recent Hate Group Activity
Attorney General John Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport will hold a news conference today, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. in the Portsmouth City Council Chambers regarding their investigation into recent hate group activity in Portsmouth. Mike Garrity, Formella’s spokesman, said the public can attend, but it is a...
Judge Orders State Rep. Stone’s Docs Released; Ex-Cop Expected to Appeal
The Claremont Police Department’s internal affairs records on ex-cop Rep. Jonathan Stone can be released to the public, according to an order issued this week by Sullivan Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg. However, nothing is being made public as Stone, a Claremont City Councilor and a Republican member of...
Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Gilford Girl, 15, Dies After Ski Accident at Gunstock
GILFORD – A 15-year-old Gilford girl suffered a head injury and died as a result of a skiing accident at the Gunstock recreation area. Sydnie Quimby was a freshman at Gilford High School who suffered a head injury while skiing on a moderately difficult trail. She was an honors...
More Accountability Needed before Expanding Education Freedom Accounts, Panel Told
CONCORD — More accountability and oversight is needed before expanding the state’s two-year-old Education Freedom Account program opponents to two bills said Thursday. The controversial program, which is one of the most expansive voucher programs in the country, has served about 3,000 students in its first two years, and has cost the state $24 million — well over budget — with a projected cost of $30 million a year for the next biennial budget.
Man Arrested for Endangering Welfare of Child Born in Manchester Tent
45-year-old George Theberge was located and arrested in connection with the birth of a. baby in the woods on December 26, 2022. On the above mentioned date, Therberge is believed to have been with the baby’s. mother, Alexandra Eckersley when she gave birth in a tent on the West...
Testimony Mostly Favors Repeal of ‘Banned Concepts Law’ in Committee
CONCORD – A bill to repeal the 2021 state law relative to teaching discrimination in public schools and discrimination in public workplaces that has come to be known as the “banned concepts law,” had a public hearing on Thursday with the majority testifying in favor of repeal.
Judge Vacates Traudt’s 2008 Conviction for Assaulting Lebanon Police Chief Roberts
After 15 years of filing motions, lawsuits and conducting his own investigation, Scott Traudt’s 2008 assault conviction against the now Lebanon police chief has been vacated by a judge. Grafton Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein vacated Traudt’s conviction in a Jan. 3 order. Bornstein said discipline against then-Lebanon...
McIntyre Federal Building Stirs More Controversy in Portsmouth
In 2004, then Senator Judd Gregg announced that the James McIntyre Federal Building in downtown Portsmouth would be handed over virtually free to the city of Portsmouth for its use by the citizens. Federal employees there were transferred to other facilities in the city and the building was declared a...
AG IDs Female Body Found in Bedford in 1971, Asks Help Finding Her Killer
New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Colonel Nathan Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police, and Chief John Bryfonski of the Bedford Police Department announce that investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body discovered in Bedford, New Hampshire, in 1971. With forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, investigators have now identified this young woman as Katherine Ann Alston (26) of Boston, Massachusetts.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0