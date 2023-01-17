Read full article on original website
Score up to 40 percent savings on Pioneer’s 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and more
Smart TV deals are starting to pick up the pace, as we are beginning to get more and better offers as we get closer to February. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on 4K smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more. First up, we have the 55-inch Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for just $270 after seeing a 40 percent discount. This smart TV usually goes for $450, which means that you will receive a great new 2022 model with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and $180 savings.
Score up to 46 percent savings on Garmin smartwatches
Get your hands on one of the best tools to reach your fitness goals for less, thanks to the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and other great smartwatches on sale.
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is currently $500 off
We start today's deals with several Microsoft products, as you can now score up to 21 percent savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is available for $1,900. This amazing laptop usually sells for $2,400, but today's offer will help you keep $500 in your bank account. The Surface Laptop 4 has a 15-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and Windows 11 on its Black color option.
These are the best MacBook accessories in 2023
MacBooks are some of the most powerful laptops on the market, and they're loved for their ease of use and high performance. They're excellent devices, and used by millions of people. The new modern MacBook laptops have USB-C ports, and the MacBook Pro models also bring back the card reader and HDMI output. Apple also unveiled the latest 14.2 and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) laptops, powered by the new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Alongside the new Pro machines, the company also unveiled the new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini computers. Here, we'll show you some of the best accessories that you can pick up today to get the most out of your MacBook laptop.
Save up to 38 percent on Amazon’s Echo Show 8
We have great news for those looking to make their homes smarter, as the latest deals from Amazon and Best Buy will let you save on the latest generation Echo Show smart displays, Nest products, and more. First up, we have the second-generation Echo Show 8, which is now available for just $80 after receiving a 38 percent discount. This model launched with a $130 price tag, but today's offer will help you take one home while saving $50.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones are 50 percent off
We have spotted great savings on some of Samsung's best wireless earphones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are now selling for $100 thanks to a 50 percent discount. These amazing, truly wireless earphones feature outstanding noise cancelation, excellent quality sound, water resistance, and other cool features. The Galaxy Buds Pro come in two different color variations: Phantom Black and White. However, you must stick to the White variant if you want these amazing savings.
These are the best smartphone wireless chargers in 2023
When it comes to charging your smartphone, wireless charging is one of the most convenient options available. With wireless charging, you simply have to place your smartphone on the charging pad, and charging begins without the need for you to plug in any cords or cables. If you're in the market for a new wireless charger, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best wireless chargers for smartphones on the market today, with over 15 options to choose from.
TCL’s flagship 98-inch XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV is 40 percent off
We have amazing news for those looking to upgrade their media center, as TCL's latest offer will help you get a new TCL 98-inch Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV for just $5,000 after receiving a $3,500 discount. This insanely huge smart TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, 120Hz refresh rates, and support for the most popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, and more. You also get Quantum Dot technology to deliver better color accuracy, brightness, and wider color volume.
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models with an M2 Pro chip are already on sale
We start today's deals with great news for anyone interested in picking up one of Apple's recently announced MacBook Pro models, as they are already available for preorder with $50 savings.
Apple HomePod 2nd Gen: Price, features, specs & everything you need to know
Nearly two years after discontinuing the original HomePod, Apple has announced the HomePod 2nd generation. Unlike the HomePod mini, the new HomePod 2nd Gen is a full-size smart speaker —just like the original HomePod that Apple debuted way back in 2018. The HomePod 2nd Gen comes with an improved speaker system, advanced computational audio, environmental sensors, Matter smart home standard support, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the second-generation HomePod.
The Nothing Phone 1 Is Officially Coming to United States But Should You Buy It?
Where and How Can You Buy The Nothing Phone 1 in the United States?. What Carrier and Network Bands Will Nothing Phone 1 Support?. What Specifications...
All Apple M2 chips compared: Which chipset is best for your next Mac?
With the release of the M1 chipset in 2020, Apple completely revolutionized the chipset industry. With its powerful CPU, GPU, high-efficiency memory architecture, and optimizations for macOS, this chipset set a new standard for performance and efficiency on personal computers. It enabled Apple to create powerful and energy-efficient Macs that could handle even the most demanding tasks, all while using very little power.
Samsung Galaxy S23 to cost the same as Galaxy S22, report claims
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. While we have already learned a great deal about the devices ahead of their official announcement, a new leak has revealed the US pricing for the Galaxy S23 series as well as the chipset it will run on.
2023 MacBook Pro tidbits: Five things that you need to know
On January 17, Apple finally revealed the highly-anticipated 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro series. Boasting the brand-new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, these new models offer a significant boost in performance compared to the previous generation.
