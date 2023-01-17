Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. MacBooks are some of the most powerful laptops on the market, and they’re loved for their ease of use and high performance. They’re excellent devices, and used by millions of people. The new modern MacBook laptops have USB-C ports, and the MacBook Pro models also bring back the card reader and HDMI output. Apple also unveiled the latest 14.2 and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) laptops, powered by the new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Alongside the new Pro machines, the company also unveiled the new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini computers. Here, we'll show you some of the best accessories that you can pick up today to get the most out of your MacBook laptop.

12 HOURS AGO