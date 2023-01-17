ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh photographer documented Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visits and its impact on the city

By Erica Mokay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtD0u_0kGrvUCF00

Pittsburgh photographer documented Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visits and its impact on the city 02:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today, we remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Over the years, he made a number of visits to Pittsburgh. And, during those visits, one Pittsburgher chronicled the impact on the community through the lens of his camera.

As a photographer for the Pittsburgh Courier, Charles "Teenie" Harris captured the essence of decades of Pittsburgh's black community through thousands of black and white photos.

"He makes you feel like you're in the moment of a photograph because of the way that he shot and because of his ability to have a close proximity to people," Charlene Foggie-Barnett, from the Carnegie Museum of Art, said.

Foggie-Barnett is the Charles Teenie Harris Community Archivist at the museum. The collection includes more than 70,000 photos taken by Harris over his career -- including Martin Luther King, Jr.

"This is where the big event happened in 1958," Foggie-Barnett said. "You see the two of them shaking hands and what not. This is a classic Teenie shot.  He's shooting both of them in a joyous moment."

The picture shows Dr. King with Rev. Cornell Talley on Aug. 31, 1958.

Dr. King was visiting Central Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District. But Harris' photo from outside the church tells you more.  Dr. King's visit attracted a large crowd.

There's even a photo from above.

"We're looking at this moment in history, but I'm also seeing the streetcar tracks, which teaches you about the city of Pittsburgh at that time," Foggie-Barnett said. "The cobblestones, the types of cars, the types of clothing."

There were also pictures from King's 1966 speech at the University of Pittsburgh, as well as photos from the aftermath of his death.

"I take from that a moment in a childhood history when we all were quite shaken by things that we hear about all the time in the news, but an assassination," Foggie-Barnett said. "As children we had to pivot and figure out how we felt about that."

All of the photos are searchable on the Carnegie Museum of Art website within the Teenie Harris Collection .  Meanwhile, there may be even more photos yet to be discovered.

"We have some new photography that we're opening up, some new records that we haven't been able to go through," Foggie-Barnett said. "So, we may have more Dr. King coming than we have currently."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
duqsm.com

Duquesne students, faculty mourn death of associate professor of theology

Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. Duquesne University students and faculty are mourning the death of Marinus Iwuchukwu, an associate professor in the school’s theology department, who died Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified Iwuchukwu, 59, and his wife of five-plus years, Charte Dunn, 50,...
DUQUESNE, PA
PublicSource

Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies

Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Remembering Mac Miller: Pittsburgh native would have turned 31

Thursday would have been Mac Miller's 31st birthday. The Pittsburgh native died of an accidental overdose back in 2018. He was 26 years old. We stopped by the Mac Miller mural in Etna that was painted last year. It's at the corner of Walnut and Butler streets on a building...
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Stepping Through History: Pittsburghers Reflect on City Steps

Steps and steam hammers. Steps and polio. The Titanic. Porky Chedwick, and the World Series. These are a few associations Pittsburghers made when recalling their memories for my article, “Stepping through History on Pittsburgh’s Public Stairways” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Pennsylvania History Magazine. All...
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park

It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
SEWICKLEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh fire chief discusses the importance of recruiting women, minorities in the fire bureau

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones is sounding the alarm to remind residents to make sure they have smoke detectors in their homes that work.In the city of Pittsburgh this winter, fires have destroyed numerous homes and taken several lives.In December, a woman died in the Roosevelt Building fire downtown. In a separate incident, two children and an adult lost their lives in a house fire in Brighton Heights.Chief Jones said that is what's most concerning about recent fires - the lack of working smoke detectors. He says receiving an early warning during a fire will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PRT advising passengers to expect significant service disruptions this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PRT passengers should expect significant disruptions to services Downtown, on the North Shore, and in parts of the South Hills this weekend.Inbound rail service will end at First Avenue station and outbound rail service from the North Shore will end at Steel Plaza.Riders on the Red Line traveling between South Hills Junction and Overbrook should board any outbound car, get off at Willow, and take an inbound rail car to their destination. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tenants allowed to remain living in Roosevelt Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no evictions for now at the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.A lawyer and judge met again on Thursday.Tenants originally had to move out by last Friday, but some said they were having difficult finding low-income housing in Allegheny County.The building owner argues it's not safe for people to stay there while they repair damage from a fire that killed a woman last month.RELATED STORIES:Judge rules Roosevelt Building residents can stay for nowJudge says no one will be evicted from Roosevelt Building on Friday after fireRoosevelt Building residents scrambling after being told to move outRoosevelt Building fire: 1 person dead, 2 first responders injured in downtown fire
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
ahn.org

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City considering reopening curfew centers for youths

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council continues to look for ways to address youth violence. The current idea being tossed around is enforcing the youth curfew and having resource centers as safe spaces for the kids.Tracy Royston worked for Mayor Tom Murphy in the early 2000s.She said the curfew center did not work well, and several problems led to its closure. Royston worked as the youth policy director and is currently running for the city controller opening. She said the previous center didn't get too many kids coming to it.  "Not only that, it was a big price tag to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy