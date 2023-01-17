A total of six people were injured when the driver of a jeep rear-ended an ambulance about four miles northeast of Edmore (ND) on Monday. According to the North Dakota Patrol the crash occurred on Highway 1 around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say the ambulance and crew had stopped to assist a driver injured from a previous rollover accident. The ambulance was partially in the northbound lane when it was hit from behind.

EDMORE, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO