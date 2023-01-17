ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmore, ND

ND driver crashes into ambulance crew

A total of six people were injured when the driver of a jeep rear-ended an ambulance about four miles northeast of Edmore (ND) on Monday. According to the North Dakota Patrol the crash occurred on Highway 1 around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say the ambulance and crew had stopped to assist a driver injured from a previous rollover accident. The ambulance was partially in the northbound lane when it was hit from behind.
Man dies in rollover in Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, ND - A man was killed in a rollover in Grand Forks County Tuesday night. It happened on State Highway 15, three miles east of Northwood just after 7pm. The victim was a 75-year old Northwood man. His name has not been released. Troopers say the road was icy...
Federal appeals court rejects ND foster dad appeal, upholds life sentence for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A federal appeals court denied an appeal by a North Dakota man, convicted of murder, child abuse and child neglect. Erich Longie of Tokio, North Dakota and his wife, Tammy, were convicted of killing a five-year-old child, as well as neglecting and abusing children they were fostering on the Spirit Lake Reservation in 2020.
ND lawmakers consider senior freeze tax bill

North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Senator Curt Kruen of Grand Forks says it’s another way to help keep more seniors in their home upon retirement.
