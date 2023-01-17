Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Grand Forks County
A Northwood, North Dakota man was killed in a single vehicle accident Tuesday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 75 year old died after the 2004 Pontiac Bonneville he was driving left Highway 15 and overturned in the snow filled ditch. According to the...
KNOX News Radio
ND driver crashes into ambulance crew
A total of six people were injured when the driver of a jeep rear-ended an ambulance about four miles northeast of Edmore (ND) on Monday. According to the North Dakota Patrol the crash occurred on Highway 1 around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say the ambulance and crew had stopped to assist a driver injured from a previous rollover accident. The ambulance was partially in the northbound lane when it was hit from behind.
kvrr.com
First Responder Has Serious Injuries After Ambulance Hit Near Edmore, North Dakota
EDMORE, N.D. (KVRR) — A first responder has serious injuries after the ambulance he was in was hit while attending to a driver injured in a rollover crash off of State Highway 1. It happened after 11 o’clock Monday morning about four miles north of Edmore, North Dakota in...
wdayradionow.com
valleynewslive.com
Federal appeals court rejects ND foster dad appeal, upholds life sentence for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A federal appeals court denied an appeal by a North Dakota man, convicted of murder, child abuse and child neglect. Erich Longie of Tokio, North Dakota and his wife, Tammy, were convicted of killing a five-year-old child, as well as neglecting and abusing children they were fostering on the Spirit Lake Reservation in 2020.
KNOX News Radio
ND lawmakers consider senior freeze tax bill
North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Senator Curt Kruen of Grand Forks says it’s another way to help keep more seniors in their home upon retirement.
