ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

WATCH: Meteor captured above Uniontown on doorbell camera

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tbwtw_0kGrvEJr00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/16) 03:37

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A meteor streaking across the sky was captured on a doorbell camera in Uniontown.

The Nest camera at Rich and Hannah Evans' home caught the glow of light on Sunday night.

According to NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at a high speed and burn up, the fireballs, or "shooting stars," are called meteors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Shaler Police: Investigation continues in disappearance of Janet Walsh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's been three years since a woman from Shaler vanished and she still hasn't been found. Janet Walsh, who was 70 years old at the time, was last seen on January 19, 2020 along Mt. Royal Boulevard in Shaler Township.Her cell phone was found at her home, but her silver Chevy Trax with Pennsylvania plate KTW-6007 was missing as well and has never been found.Anyone who may have seen Walsh or the vehicle is asked to call police.
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: January 20, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsWorld of WheelsPoetry Unplugged: Shock Value at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center "Tough As Nails" on CBS"Paw Patrol Live!"Canine CompanionsKD Pups on FacebookPittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home

Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tenants allowed to remain living in Roosevelt Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no evictions for now at the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.A lawyer and judge met again on Thursday.Tenants originally had to move out by last Friday, but some said they were having difficult finding low-income housing in Allegheny County.The building owner argues it's not safe for people to stay there while they repair damage from a fire that killed a woman last month.RELATED STORIES:Judge rules Roosevelt Building residents can stay for nowJudge says no one will be evicted from Roosevelt Building on Friday after fireRoosevelt Building residents scrambling after being told to move outRoosevelt Building fire: 1 person dead, 2 first responders injured in downtown fire
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend snow kicks off today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow lovers rejoice as we are about to have a couple of decent shots at seeing snow over the next week. The first snow chance comes on Sunday. As with everything so far this season the chance for snow on Sunday is unusual due to temperatures remaining above 32 degrees for a big portion of the area as upwards of 5 inches of snow falls. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers should be heavy enough to slow down traffic and cause some issues with slushy roads. Places north of Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Phil Keoghan, host of 'Tough As Nails,' visits Pittsburgh and meets with carpenters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was an "Amazing Race" around Pittsburgh on Friday for Phil Keoghan.Keoghan hosts "The Amazing Race" on CBS, as well the blue-collar competition show "Tough As Nails."Keoghan was in town on Friday promoting his shows and he even took some time to meet up with the local carpenters union at their Pittsburgh Training Facility."Pittsburgh is definitely known as a city where people have grit and they're tough. I mean, just look at the aesthetic of the city. Somebody is in those tunnels maintaining them. Somebody is up there repairing those bridges. Somebody build the infrastructure of this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Good Samaritan speaks after trying to save 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook in Monroeville shooting

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The killer of a 19-year-old from Monroeville is still on the loose, and right now, a neighborhood is still in fear.KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso talked exclusively to a Good Samaritan who tried to save the victim.The Good Samaritan and his wife didn't want KDKA to show his face. They are still nervous because the killer or killers are still on the loose."We were looking to save his life and when we came out, there was nobody here. It's like everyone vanished," the resident said.A husband, father, and grandfather's life completely changed after hearing over a half-dozen gunshots...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood.  Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 accused in deadly North Side shooting have homicide charges dropped

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men charged in a North Side shooting that killed three people will stand trial. Samuel Pegues, 30, and 19-year-old Charron Troutman are facing charges in connection to the Oct. 15 shooting that killed John Hornezes, Betty Averytt and Jacquelyn Mehalic. On Friday, homicide charges against the two men were dropped, as autopsy reports say where they were standing doesn't match the bullet trajectory. Five counts of recklessly endangering another person were added for both men.  In court on Friday, video of the alleged shooting was shown. The district attorney says this puts Troutman and Pegues at the scene...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local weapons master, defense lawyer share insight on new Alec Baldwin charge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alec Baldwin's lawyer said they will fight and they will win.It comes after Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the film, "Rust."Baldwin was holding the prop gun when a round fired, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.A weapons master, also known as an armorer, who works on film sets in Pittsburgh told KDKA his job is to be in charge of the weapons and ammo, and nothing else.He and an attorney shared their thoughts on the charges related to the fatal shooting on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh fire chief emphasizes importance of having a life-saving smoke detector

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones is sounding the alarm to remind residents to make sure they have smoke detectors in their homes that work.In the city of Pittsburgh this winter, fires have destroyed numerous homes and taken several lives.In December, a woman died in the Roosevelt Building fire downtown. In a separate incident, two children and an adult lost their lives in a house fire in Brighton Heights.Chief Jones said that is what's most concerning about recent fires - the lack of working smoke detectors. He says receiving an early warning during a fire will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Ode to a Pittsburgh winter

that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Two men killed in Haws Pike crash

Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh fire chief discusses the importance of recruiting women, minorities in the fire bureau

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones is sounding the alarm to remind residents to make sure they have smoke detectors in their homes that work.In the city of Pittsburgh this winter, fires have destroyed numerous homes and taken several lives.In December, a woman died in the Roosevelt Building fire downtown. In a separate incident, two children and an adult lost their lives in a house fire in Brighton Heights.Chief Jones said that is what's most concerning about recent fires - the lack of working smoke detectors. He says receiving an early warning during a fire will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy