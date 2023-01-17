Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
68th Montana Legislature kicks off with water rights, taxation, red tape removal, grizzly bears
The 68th Montana Legislative Session is in full swing and the halls of the Montana Capitol are once again filled with legislators, lobbyists, media, constituents and many others. Time has flown since the last Session adjourned and we are happy to be back in-person representing Montana’s farmers and ranchers.
Fairfield Sun Times
Chris Gallus appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Chris Gallus has been appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices. Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte, appointed Gallus who is filling the vacancy after former Commissioner Jeff Mangan resigned, effective December 30, 2022. “Montanans deserve a political system that is transparent and ethical, and they...
Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal
In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
Outdoor briefs: Grizzly bear workshops; hearing on access agreements; state park development
LEWISTOWN — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a series of grizzly bear educational programs in central Montana in early February, addressing the biology and status of bears in the area, along with focused discussion and hands-on examples of how to prevent conflicts on the farm and ranch, at home and when recreating outdoors. USDA Wildlife Services will also be discussing their nonlethal program focusing on electric fencing for protection of livestock.
Fairfield Sun Times
Superintendent Arntzen seeks Math Standards Review Task Force
Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is seeking Montanans to participate in the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force. The Montana Board of Public Education approved the opening of the decade-old Math Content Standards, housed in ARM 10.53.501 et seq., for review. The purpose of the standards review process is to assure that Montana public schools are setting high academic standards for all children of our great state. The goal is to serve our Montana students and educators with the best-possible mathematics standards to guide instruction and prepare our students for their lives beyond the classroom.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Department of Public Health and Human Services should specify a plan for the $71 million it wants legislators to approve in the director’s office budget, a lawmaker and medical association director said Tuesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Wyoming electric vehicle resolution meant to support oil and gas industry, lawmaker says
(The Center Square) – Wyoming lawmakers have introduced a resolution that denounces electric vehicles and pledges support for the oil and gas industry. Senate Joint Resolution 0004 expresses "support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035." The measure, however, will “not do anything...
Fairfield Sun Times
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Montana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0