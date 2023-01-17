ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Family protests Tyre Nichols' death; Rare color pics of civil rights movement

By Brett Barrouquere, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Family members protested outside the National Civil Rights Museum on MLK Day to call for transparency in the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, reporter Lucas Finton writes. And the Nichols family has hired noted civil rights lawyer Ben Crump. Here's a timeline of what we know about the death of Nichols.

The discovery of rare, color photos offer an unusual look at the 1968 Freedom Train ride in Memphis. In this piece for subscribers, reporter John Beifuss tells the story of the pictures and the significance of the discovery in a newspaper archive.

What's up with high egg prices? Reporter Mackensy Lunsford writes in this piece for subscribers that a confluence of events is pushing the cost of eggs up for both grocery shoppers and restaurants. "Every morning I would wake up and look at my email like, 'Oh no, who's raising their prices today?'" said Cindy Keys, director of procurement for Snooze A.M. Eatery.

The Memphis Tigers basketball team is facing challenges right now, being undersized and undermanned. Reporter Jason Munz, in this piece for subscribers, details what the team must do to work around injuries and flaws to remain in contention.

Memphis chef Josh Steiner has a new venture. Reporter Jennifer Chandler writes that while honey and bagels aren't normally thought of as a combination, Steiner is making it work with his latest restaurant. “We will be using only local Memphis honey in the water to boil our bagels,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

