How To Access Your Apple Music Account On Your Tesla

American EV pioneer Tesla finally rolled out its holiday software update in December 2022, bringing a bevy of cool features to new and existing Tesla EVs. The biggest news is the availability of a native Apple Music app, a much-awaited feature among Apple fans who drive a Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, or Model Y.
Apple Gives M2 Pro And M2 Max SoCs Surprise Reveals

Rumors of incoming Apple product reveal turned out to be true, as Apple made several such announcements to kick the day off. In addition to launching new MacBook Pro models, the company also announced a refreshed lineup of Mac Minis. While these products did not undergo a design overhaul, both got massive changes to the internals thanks to Apple's brand new chips — the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. For those unaware, these chips are direct successors to the M1 Pro and the M2 Max (announced in October 2021). The new M2-branded chips join the Apple M2 SoC lineup, which Apple announced a little over six months ago in June 2022.
Hidden Costs To Consider Before Buying A New Samsung Galaxy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Buying a new phone is always exciting. You're most likely getting an upgrade, and that often comes with a faster device, a better camera, and access to new features. If you're more of an Android fan than an Apple supporter, chances are that you want to get yourself a Galaxy phone, which is one of the leading Android phone brands. There are many ways to buy a Samsung phone, but did you know that getting one may come with hidden costs?
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Can You Hack A Nintendo Switch Lite To Play On A TV?

Nintendo announced the original Switch console in 2017, introducing to the world an interesting hybrid device that offered portability similar to that of its classic handhelds, but also with support for playing games on an external monitor or TV. A couple of years later, the company followed up the console with a true handheld variant called the Switch Lite.
