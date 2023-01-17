ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Stay woke': Nashville honors Martin Luther King Jr.

By Angele Latham, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gefII_0kGruTLj00

Attitudes were bright and passions fiery despite the blustery cold weather Monday morning, as droves of Nashville residents met to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday that bears his name.

Hundreds of attendees gathered for the traditional King Day march in front of the historic Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers expressed excitement for the large turnout.

“Every year just gets bigger and bigger and bigger, so it’s just so exciting to see this many people,” said Krista Hayes, director of promotions and marketing for Cumulus Media Nashville, as she managed the entertainment booth at the beginning of the march. “It’s exciting to get together and fellowship with one another. You see all types of backgrounds. ... And it’s just a tough time out there lately, so it’s so nice to see everyone get together.”

Marchers, young and old, surged down Jefferson Street towards Tennessee State University's Gentry Center with signs aloft and banners flying to show support for King’s dream of the elimination of racism.

Inside Gentry Center, the passion for change was further on display as a number of speakers addressed the event's theme — “Protecting the Dream, Confronting the Assault” — and expressed the need for community action.

“Marginalized and working class folks of Tennessee are under attack,” said Charlane Oliver, newly elected state senator for District 19. “The assault on our voting rights, civil rights, women’s reproductive rights, immigrant rights, health care rights, human rights, public education, private life, our right to housing, to protest, and our right to go to the grocery store and not get shot by an AR-15 are all under assault.”

Oliver urged attendees to remember King’s dream.

“We won’t get to the promised land being more devoted to doing things in decency and in order, for the sake of respectability politics, than doing what’s necessary to secure our rights and freedoms,” she said. “We can’t protect the dream by telling young people to wait their turn while sitting idly by while they get massacred by AR-15s in school.

“I urge you to reflect on Dr. King’s word and recommit yourself to non-violent direct actions. Get in the fight. The movement needs you."

Keynote speaker Michael Eric Dyson, ordained minister, academic, author, radio host and commentator, joked that Oliver had “assaulted his planned speech” with her fervor.

“They told me I was the keynote speaker,” he said with a laugh.

Dyson agreed with Oliver, emphasizing the need to "continue the dream."

“(Dr. King) said it was a dream. It ain’t no reality,” Dyson said. “When folk remind us, ‘My God, you’re speaking about race again! That’s not what Dr. King wanted!’ You apparently ain’t heard the speech. He said, ‘I have a dream that one day ...’ But that day hasn’t arrived yet.”

Dyson went on to encourage attendees to “stay woke” in the fight for equality.

“While you’re talking about King’s dream, I need you to stay woke,” he said. “And you know we have a bunch of politicians mad at wokeness. I’ve never seen people celebrate going to sleep so often. … Why, all of the sudden, when Black folk get woke, you all want to go to sleep?

“Stay woke. Don’t go to sleep. Stay alert to what God is doing in your town, … because God is still moving. The throne of justice is still real. The possibility of transformation is here if you stay woke.”

Just minutes down the road at the Tennessee State Museum, the 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast commenced, welcoming guests and speakers from across Nashville.

U.S. Sen. Corey Booker, D-New Jersey, a speaker at the event, expressed his appreciation for being welcomed to the event.

"I was very moved by what started as nine people talking about how to incorporate King's legacy into their lives,” Booker said, referring to the nine founders of the annual breakfast. “Not just to talk about the larger social challenges in our country or challenges of justice, but how to live daily the way King did. Not being drawn to the low ground of hate, showing love in uncommon ways. This was an incredible invitation to me to be a part of an amazing Nashville community, and I'll treasure it the rest of my life."

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Civil War historian, author Mark Zimmerman to speak at Fort Defiance

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Author and amateur historian Mark Zimmerman will speak at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Fort Defiance. His lecture will detail more about the role Middle Tennessee and Nashville played in the Western Theater and Nashville’s importance in the Civil War. The event titled,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations

(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library and BizVetsConnect to host second free mini-MBA program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVetsConnect is again hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs. Each week will feature key tips from initial...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers

AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro Thursday morning. 3 dead after man shoots 2, then self, according to …. Murfreesboro Police are investigating after they said a man shot two people and himself at a home...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy