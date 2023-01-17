ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

KCTV 5

Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting at Elite Funeral Home leaves three people injured

Meet Dr. Amy Patel, the Chiefs’ nominee for NFL Fan of the Year. Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist, medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital in Missouri and an assistant professor at UMKC. 1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three years after retiring from narcotics detection and patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Diogi has died. K9 Diogi served with the Sheriff’s Office for over five years, working in locating dangerous drugs, apprehending wanted persons, locating missing and endangered persons, and protecting his fellow deputies.
KCTV 5

31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kttn.com

Chillicothe police respond to man with a knife

Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person. Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. 2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested….. 10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
communityjournal.net

Kansas City Police Dismissed a Black News Site’s Reports of Missing Women. Then One Showed Up.

A 40-year-old white man was charged with kidnapping, rape, and assault when a 22-year-old Black woman said he held her captive for over a month. For more than a month, a 22-year-old Black woman was allegedly held hostage inside a makeshift room in the basement of an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home. Bound with handcuffs, gagged by duct tape and a metal collar with a padlock around her neck, she was repeatedly raped and whipped by her kidnapper, according to court documents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

