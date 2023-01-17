Read full article on original website
Shooting after funeral ceremony leaves critically injures one, 2 others wounded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute took place at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say
Buckner police say a home invasion happened in 300 block of Hazel Avenue, the suspect Phillip Martin was captured and arrested Friday.
Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
Meet Dr. Amy Patel, the Chiefs’ nominee for NFL Fan of the Year. Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist, medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital in Missouri and an assistant professor at UMKC. 1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, at least three people were shot and one person had suffered critical injuries. Police said a call came in regarding a shooting...
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three years after retiring from narcotics detection and patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Diogi has died. K9 Diogi served with the Sheriff’s Office for over five years, working in locating dangerous drugs, apprehending wanted persons, locating missing and endangered persons, and protecting his fellow deputies.
Kansas City police investigate homicide in Ruskin Heights neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday morning. It took place just after 10:30 a.m. at a residence on E. 108th Terrace, just west of Manchester Avenue. That is the Ruskin Heights area of the city. The neighborhood is several...
31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
The Kansas City Police Department says 8-month-old Malani Avery has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.
Chillicothe police respond to man with a knife
Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person. Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.
Jury finds man guilty of murder following shooting at Johnson County Library in 2020
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of murder following a shooting at a public library in Overland Park nearly three years ago. According to the Johnson County District Attorney, a jury found 30-year-old Dvonte Jamal Brown guilty of first-degree murder. On April 8, 2020,...
Kansas City police are now investigating a homicide after finding a man's body in a vehicle Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house. During an afternoon press conference, the police department said the missing and endangered child had been found safe. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. 2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested….. 10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36...
Inmate at Chillicothe prison dies of apparent natural causes
Missouri Corrections officials say a 49-year-old inmate at the Chillicothe prison died of apparent natural causes. The Corrections Department reports Margaret Phillips died very early Sunday morning at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
Kansas City police attempting to ID suspect in bus shooting
Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who was involved in a shooting inside a KCATA bus.
Kansas City Police Dismissed a Black News Site’s Reports of Missing Women. Then One Showed Up.
A 40-year-old white man was charged with kidnapping, rape, and assault when a 22-year-old Black woman said he held her captive for over a month. For more than a month, a 22-year-old Black woman was allegedly held hostage inside a makeshift room in the basement of an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home. Bound with handcuffs, gagged by duct tape and a metal collar with a padlock around her neck, she was repeatedly raped and whipped by her kidnapper, according to court documents.
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
