Oak Creek, WI

Judith M. Stray

Judith M. Stray, 78, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1944 in Madison, WI to Marvin Lindl and Margaret Milward. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On April 20, 1963, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Stray at St. John’s Community Church. Over the years Judy worked at several places in the Fort Atkinson area including Schultz Brothers Dime Store, the Fort Reminder, Jamesway, the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, Jonas Office Products, St. Coletta, Premier Bank and she was instrumental in the operations of H&H Fire. After retirement she loved to volunteer at Twice as Nice.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Agustin ‘Guti’ Flores

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Agustin “Guti” Flores on January 14, 2023. He was born on June 23, 2002 in Fort Atkinson. Agustin will be remembered for his love of friends and family. His smile was infectious to those who knew him best.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
UW-Whitewater chancellor named

Editor’s note: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials Thursday released the following announcement. Dr. Corey A. King, Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW-Green Bay, has been named the 18th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, which has campus locations in Whitewater and Rock County. The University of...
WHITEWATER, WI
Donohue announces city council candidacy; town hall meetings

Editor’s note: information below has been provided by a political candidate announcing his intention to run for office. Other candidates wishing to run for political office will have equal opportunity to announce their intensions. John Donohue has announced that he is running for a seat on the Fort Atkinson...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Associated Appraisal Consultants to conduct citywide interim market update

The Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday contracted with Associated Appraisal Consultants to conduct an interim market update. The company will begin sending property owners notifications about the citywide revaluation of properties in May. The measure received unanimous approval from council members. According to City Clerk and Finance Director Michelle Ebbert...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
School board weighs options for April ballot placement of operational referendum

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education during its meeting last month discussed options for a three- and four-year operational referendum to be placed on the spring election ballot. Language associated with two four-year options will come before the board for a decision on Thursday. Of the two...

