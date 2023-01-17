WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.

Four bills were reported from committees.

House Bill 2506 establishes a national title clearinghouse for using the DMV title system.

House Bill 2017 requires the sheriff, instead of CPS personnel, to serve child abuse and neglect petitions without additional compensation.

House Bill 2029 requires the full involvement of law enforcement in the person-to-person presentation of an eviction notice.

House Bill 2018 ensures that managed care case coordinators are able to participate in multidisciplinary team meetings.