ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wY6vP_0kGrsoiq00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.

Four bills were reported from committees.

House Bill 2506 establishes a national title clearinghouse for using the DMV title system.

House Bill 2017 requires the sheriff, instead of CPS personnel, to serve child abuse and neglect petitions without additional compensation.

House Bill 2029 requires the full involvement of law enforcement in the person-to-person presentation of an eviction notice.

House Bill 2018 ensures that managed care case coordinators are able to participate in multidisciplinary team meetings.

Comments / 1

Related
woay.com

WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia House passes 50% personal income tax cut

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the West Virginia House voted on Wednesday to pass his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. Gov. Justice issues the following statement: “I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
Lootpress

Republicans can pick up the opportunity that Democrats squandered on election infrastructure, security

It’s common for many of us in West Virginia to roll our eyes at the noise in Congress. And the start of this year has already seen plenty of jockeying. But after two years of a Democratic majority in the House and Senate, the consequences are becoming clear – but not for the reasons you may expect. During a historic spending spree, Democrats failed to invest in one critical area: election infrastructure.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Athenaeum

House eyes quick passage of Gov. Justice’s personal income tax cut

Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan, as laid out at the State of the State address last week, is already hitting the House floor. House Bill 2526 was introduced following Wednesday’s address by Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff at the request of Justice. Justice...
Metro News

Justice’s Tax Plan Faces Senate Challenge

Governor Justice likes to make a big splash. That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30 percent the first year and then ten percent each of the next two years to reach a 50 percent reduction by 2025.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

AG Morrisey joins lawsuit against V.A. abortion ruling

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of a Texas nurse regarding abortion this week. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Western District of Texas Waco Division. The coalition is asking the court to grant an […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDTV

Proposed bill would allow concealed carry on some campuses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 10 is known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. It was introduced by Upshur County delegate Carl Martin. The bill would allow only people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities, like WVU and Marshall. Gordon Gee...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Appalachian Power gets approval for renewable energy for West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy. The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities. The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy